Before the Alder and the Mackinaw arrived Duluth last night, they had to go through the Soo Locks. Coast Guard boats receive priority at the Soo since often, without them, other boats could not get to the Soo due to ice. On March 19, 2019, we see the Mackinaw and then the Alder moving through the Soo, on their way to Duluth. (Image courtesy of the US Corps of Engineers}