Solina

Sofia

Solina was built in 2012, is 623 feet long and flies the flag of The Bahamas

 Spar Garnet
Click here for other pages featuring the Solina
The Solina is one of many ships owned by the Polish Steamship Company that come to Duluth. She was built in 2012 in Nantong, China and was named after the village in Poland of the same name, population 190. The village is right next to Lake Solina, a popular spa village.
She entered the St. Lawrence Seaway on August 4th, 2013 and after stops to discharge cargo in Cleveland, Burns Harbor and Milwaukee, she arrived off the Duluth piers to wait for an open dock at CHS to load grain. Pictures above and below taken on August 4, 2013.
20130828_0044
20130828_0054
20130828_0058

Comments

  1. Bruce says:
    April 13, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Your welcome in Duluth !! Enjoy

    Reply

Leave a Comment

*