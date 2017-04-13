|
Solina was built in 2012, is 623 feet long and flies the flag of The Bahamas
|The Solina is one of many ships owned by the Polish Steamship Company that come to Duluth. She was built in 2012 in Nantong, China and was named after the village in Poland of the same name, population 190. The village is right next to Lake Solina, a popular spa village.
|She entered the St. Lawrence Seaway on August 4th, 2013 and after stops to discharge cargo in Cleveland, Burns Harbor and Milwaukee, she arrived off the Duluth piers to wait for an open dock at CHS to load grain. Pictures above and below taken on August 4, 2013.
