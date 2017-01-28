Baie St. Paul

Baie Comeau

Baie St. Paul was built in 2012, is 740 feet long and flies the Canadian flag

 Birchglen
Click here for other pages featuring Baie St. Paul
baistpaul20130804_0073Canada Steamship Lines’ Trillium-Class Baie St. Paul left the shipyard in Jiangyin, China on October 5, 2012, arriving in Montreal at the end of her maiden voyage on December 1, 2012. She is the first of four new Trillium-Class self-unloading Lakers built for CSL. (the other 3 are the Whitefish Bay, the Thunder Bay and the Baie Comeau To make the passage across the Pacific Ocean and through the Panama Canal and up the US east coast to the St. Lawrence Seaway and to Montreal, temporary reinforcing structures were added in China. They were removed after she arrived in Montreal.
baistpaul20130723_9320
Both pictures above taken in Duluth on August 4, 2013 just after she arrived and came under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge. Below, she is loading iron ore pellets at the CN Dock in West Duluth on December 22, 2012.
baiestpaul20121222_6997

Comments

  1. lasertest says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
    I have a blog based upon on the same information you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I
    know my audience would value your work. If you are
    even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.

    Reply
  2. Steven says:
    December 17, 2016 at 6:24 pm

    I enjoy looking through a post that will make people think.
    Also, thank you for allowing me to comment!

    Reply
  3. Andrew says:
    December 25, 2012 at 1:48 pm

    Yes, maiden voyage for her and I believe her first cargo.

    Reply
  4. Rob says:
    December 22, 2012 at 8:08 am

    Was the taconite loaded in Duluth the Baie St. Paul’s first cargo?

    Reply
  5. Isaac says:
    December 22, 2012 at 6:45 am

    She flies the Canadian flag out of Montreal, not the Liberian flag.

    Reply
  6. Rob says:
    December 21, 2012 at 4:23 pm

    Great to see her this afternoon off the Duluth-Superior harbor entrance. A gleaming new ship making her first visit to our fair ports!

    Reply
  7. Don from Down south says:
    December 21, 2012 at 3:10 pm

    Always great to see a new ship on the lakes…..a little sad though she wasn’t built in one of our good ole shipyards in the USA.

    Reply
  8. Jay SS says:
    December 20, 2012 at 10:05 am

    Through the SOO Locks, sure wish you could edit… 14.3 knots…

    Reply
  9. Jay SS says:
    December 19, 2012 at 8:00 pm

    Now changed to 2am Friday morning…

    Reply
    • Paul from St. Paul says:
      December 20, 2012 at 1:40 am

      The arrival might be later than that. The Baie St. Paul has been laying motionless about 7 miles below the Soo Locks for quite a few hours tonight (Wen). They might be waiting out the weather in that spot. But, maybe that delay will bring her into Duluth in the sun light!!

      Reply
      • Jay SS says:
        December 20, 2012 at 9:59 am

        I was wondering where they were at, I was following their progress across Lake Huron & they just disappeared from the map yesterday. I see they’re now back on the map; through the Loo Locks, out of Whitefish Bay, & headed out across Superior with a full head of steam (14.2 kn)! Should be close to making the ETA of 2 AM Friday!

        Reply
  10. Paul from St. Paul says:
    December 19, 2012 at 12:55 am

    She is due into Duluth at 22:45 hours on Thursday, Dec 20th.

    Reply
  11. Jay SS says:
    December 18, 2012 at 7:48 pm

    Can’t wait to see this ship come in, especially at night. I will be up no matter what. As “the most high tech ship on the great lakes” I would expect an interesting lighting package!

    Reply
  12. Anders says:
    December 18, 2012 at 9:04 am

    Should be interesting to see.

    Reply
  13. holly jorgenson says:
    December 18, 2012 at 7:19 am

    it will be exciting to see another new ship come under the bridge!

    Reply

Leave a Comment

*