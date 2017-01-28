|
Baie St. Paul was built in 2012, is 740 feet long and flies the Canadian flag
|Canada Steamship Lines’ Trillium-Class Baie St. Paul left the shipyard in Jiangyin, China on October 5, 2012, arriving in Montreal at the end of her maiden voyage on December 1, 2012. She is the first of four new Trillium-Class self-unloading Lakers built for CSL. (the other 3 are the Whitefish Bay, the Thunder Bay and the Baie Comeau To make the passage across the Pacific Ocean and through the Panama Canal and up the US east coast to the St. Lawrence Seaway and to Montreal, temporary reinforcing structures were added in China. They were removed after she arrived in Montreal.
|Both pictures above taken in Duluth on August 4, 2013 just after she arrived and came under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge. Below, she is loading iron ore pellets at the CN Dock in West Duluth on December 22, 2012.
Comments
Yes, maiden voyage for her and I believe her first cargo.
Was the taconite loaded in Duluth the Baie St. Paul’s first cargo?
She flies the Canadian flag out of Montreal, not the Liberian flag.
Great to see her this afternoon off the Duluth-Superior harbor entrance. A gleaming new ship making her first visit to our fair ports!
Always great to see a new ship on the lakes…..a little sad though she wasn’t built in one of our good ole shipyards in the USA.
Through the SOO Locks, sure wish you could edit… 14.3 knots…
Loo, Soo , , close enough!
She’s making good speed.
Yup, should be in sometime tonight for sure.
After rounding the UP & heading southwest, straight toward Duluth, now she’s hung a hard right & is heading straight north toward Isle Royale… no idea what that might be about.
Weather. She hugged the north shore from Isle Royal to Duluth to stay out of high seas.
Now changed to 2am Friday morning…
The arrival might be later than that. The Baie St. Paul has been laying motionless about 7 miles below the Soo Locks for quite a few hours tonight (Wen). They might be waiting out the weather in that spot. But, maybe that delay will bring her into Duluth in the sun light!!
I was wondering where they were at, I was following their progress across Lake Huron & they just disappeared from the map yesterday. I see they’re now back on the map; through the Loo Locks, out of Whitefish Bay, & headed out across Superior with a full head of steam (14.2 kn)! Should be close to making the ETA of 2 AM Friday!
She is due into Duluth at 22:45 hours on Thursday, Dec 20th.
Can’t wait to see this ship come in, especially at night. I will be up no matter what. As “the most high tech ship on the great lakes” I would expect an interesting lighting package!
Should be interesting to see.
it will be exciting to see another new ship come under the bridge!