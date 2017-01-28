Canada Steamship Lines’ Trillium-Class Baie St. Paul left the shipyard in Jiangyin, China on October 5, 2012, arriving in Montreal at the end of her maiden voyage on December 1, 2012. She is the first of four new Trillium-Class self-unloading Lakers built for CSL. (the other 3 are the Whitefish Bay, the Thunder Bay and the Baie Comeau To make the passage across the Pacific Ocean and through the Panama Canal and up the US east coast to the St. Lawrence Seaway and to Montreal, temporary reinforcing structures were added in China. They were removed after she arrived in Montreal.