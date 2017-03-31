Erie Trader/Clyde S. VanEnkevort

The tug Ken Boothe Sr. brought the barge Lakes Contender into port (above) this morning (June 16, 2013) to discharge a cargo of limestone at the Graymont Dock in Superior. They will then move to Midwest Energy to load coal for Marquette, Michigan, on the south shore of Lake Superior. Often, when in Marquette (below), they load iron ore pellets for Toledo after discharging the coal. This year, they have been loading iron ore pellets, coal and limestone while moving between the ports of Muskegon, Presque Isle, Zug Island, Drummond, Marine City and Port Inland in Michigan, as well as Toledo, South Chicago, Silver Bay, Cleveland and Milwaukee.