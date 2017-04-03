Edward H. (Heritage Marine)

The tug Edward H. was purchased by Mike Ojard, who, along with his two sons, own Heritage Marine of Knife River. They picked her up in Manitowoc, Wisconsin in October, 2007 as the Forney, although she was built in 1944 for the US Corps of Engineers as ST-707. They brought the tug to Duluth in October, 2007 and renamed her the Edward H. for Ojard’s father, who was chief engineer aboard the historic tug Edna G.

On May 3, 2009, the port celebrated the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the first salt water ship to arrive Duluth via the newly opened St. Lawrence Seaway System in 1959. The Edward H. played the part of the ship, the Ramon De Larrinaga, since it was not available for the party. Above she arrive in the ship canal with their water hose flowing. Below, they wave to the celebrants at the Maritime Museum.

She joins their other tugs, the Nels J. and Helen H. in doing ice breaking in the harbor beginning about December of each year and working until the last boat has arrived for winter layup. She is back at it in March when the new season opens and ice has to be broken up. All the tugs can be used in ship assist work during the other part of the year. Picture below taken Monday, August 3, 2008.

Picture above taken Friday, October 26, 2007

