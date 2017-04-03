|
Lake Ontario was built in 2003, is 606 feet long and flies the flag of Antigua
|Previous names:
Lake Ontario: 2003-2004
Federal Manitou: 2004-2011
Lake Ontario: 2011-
|We expect the Lake Ontario to be the first salt water vessel to arrive Duluth this season. Click here to see the first ships from other seasons.
|She was built as the Lake Ontario in 2003, became Federal Manitou in 2004, then became the Lake Ontario again in 2011. The only pictures I have of her is from her trip here in August, 2005 when she was here as the Federal Manitou.
|She arrived here on August 28, 2005 (above and below) to load bentonite at the Hallett Dock
|She departed 2 days later on August 30, 2005
Comments
I watched this ship arrive Duluth about 17:35 on 4/2/17, expected to be the first salt-water boat to arrive this season. Local reports say shipping channels open just a couple of weeks. She was assisted into a slip to load grain. Still in dock at 1200, 4/3/17.