Lake Ontario was built in 2003, is 606 feet long and flies the flag of Antigua

 Lia
Previous names:
Lake Ontario: 2003-2004
Federal Manitou: 2004-2011
Lake Ontario: 2011-

We expect the Lake Ontario to be the first salt water vessel to arrive Duluth this season. Click here to see the first ships from other seasons.
She was built as the Lake Ontario in 2003, became Federal Manitou in 2004, then became the Lake Ontario again in 2011. The only pictures I have of her is from her trip here in August, 2005 when she was here as the Federal Manitou.
250828-1-118
She arrived here on August 28, 2005 (above and below) to load bentonite at the Hallett Dock
250828-1-137
250830-1-111
She departed 2 days later on August 30, 2005
250830-1-179

Comments

  1. Ken Prom says:
    April 3, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I watched this ship arrive Duluth about 17:35 on 4/2/17, expected to be the first salt-water boat to arrive this season. Local reports say shipping channels open just a couple of weeks. She was assisted into a slip to load grain. Still in dock at 1200, 4/3/17.

