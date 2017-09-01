Thursday, July 28, 2005: The Bluebill arrived to load wheat for Venezuela. This is her second trip to Duluth. She has a crew of 18, mostly from Ukraine. On this trip, her captain was from India.

Below, On November 4, 2004, the Bluebill was here to load soy beans and durum wheat for Antwerp and Finland. Launched in the spring of 2004 in China, this is her second trip into the Great Lakes and her first to Duluth. She carries a crew of 18. The Bluebill joins the Canfornav handy-sized fleet. Named for a diving duck of North America with a bluish-gray bill, the Bluebill joins two additional “duck-named” vessels delivered to Canfornav in 2003, the Puffin (a small, pigeon-sized seabird), and the Pochard (a duck from Europe and Asia). She went to St. Petersburg, Russia from Duluth.