Built for the Columbia Steamship Company in 1924, the Joseph H. Frantz became a part of Oglebay Norton in 1944. In 1955, a new steam turbine engine was installed. A new diesel powered engine and a self unloader were added in the mid-60’s. In 2002, she went into a layup of uncertain duration. Toward the end of that season, with changes in the technology used to discharge wheat in Buffalo, the management of the Kinsman Independent decided to lay her up. They chartered the Frantz from Oglebay Norton to replace her. In May, 2003, the Frantz arrived in Duluth to pick up her first cargo of wheat to take to General Mills in Buffalo. She made 14 trips to Duluth Superior that year and returned the next year 16 times. As in her first year back, she laid up in Buffalo that winter and that was to be the end of a very long life on the Great Lakes. In April, 2005, she was towed to the scrap yard in Port Colborne, Ontario.