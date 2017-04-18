The barge Great Lakes Trader was built in 2 sections in Mississippi and then combined in New Orleans in 2000. She has a self unloading boom on her deck. She is pushed by the tug Joyce L. Van Enkevort, built in 1998. She usually loads iron ore pellets when she is in Duluth-Superior. The Great Lakes Trader made 17 trips to the port of Duluth-Superior in the 2012-13 season.



Picture below taken October 30, 2011