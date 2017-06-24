|
Iryda was built in 1999, is 655 feet long and flies the flag of Cyprus
|The Polish owned and crewed Iryda was built in Japan in 1999 and has been here most every year since.
|Above, the Iryda, with the help of 2 Great Lakes Towing tugs, makes her way to CHS on May 22, 2014. She will load spring wheat for Ravenna, Italy, a port on the Adriatic Sea on the North Eastern coast of Italy. Below April 27, 2009, she is departing the Twin Ports after loading grain at CHS.
|Below, she has just exited the Duluth ship canal on November 19, 2001
Comments
Kenneth,
You may want to check out the Iryda when she arrives. Two of her sisterships and also fleetmates the Isadora and the Isolda have both been re-painted from the blue hull colors that they had when first built to now an all black hull with white letters on the sides of the hull that spell out the word “POLSTEAM.” Before 2017, the Polsteam word that was painted on their hulls was of a different color. I have yet to see though if the Iryda along with two other twins and sisterships the Isa and the Irma have both been repainted black or not? Stay tuned I guess as we will find out someday on that one.