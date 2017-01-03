The Joseph H. Thompson is a self-unloading tug/barge combination built in 1944 at Chester, Pennsylvania. She is 706 feet long with 19 hatches on deck that open into four cargo holds below. She was first named the Marine Robin but became the Joseph H. Thompson in 1952 when a 250-foot self-unloading boom was added to her deck that allows her to unload cargo without shore side equipment. She is owned and operated by Upper Lakes Towing, headquartered in Escanaba on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She often brings limestone into port and will then load taconite while here.

Picture above taken Sunday, December 7, 2008.

I wrote an article about the Thompson for the Fall 2011 issue of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority magazine.You can read it here, on page 16

A detailed brochure, with many pictures, was printed in 1952. I created a copy of that brochure. You can see it here:

Tug barges obviously come with a tug. Sometimes, the tug does more than move the barge. Above, she is here in July, 2005, moving in to discharge salt. Two months later, on September 20, she was back and found herself touching bottom and indeed could not move off the sandy bottom. What to do? See the next 5 pictures below.

Above, she is stuck on the sandy bottom. You can see the tug kicking up water as she tries to move the barge off the bottom. That didn’t work so the tug disengaged and moved around to the side (below) to try to push the barge free.

When that did not succeed, the tug moved around to the other side (above) and started to push her away (below).

Below she is free again and ready to move into the salt dock.

Above and below, she is at Dock 4 at Burlington Northern on January 2, 2004.

Below, she was in Duluth on May 20, 2003.