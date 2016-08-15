Click here for other pages featuring the John G. Munson

Click just below to hear her whistle on September 1, 2015

The John G. Munson was built in 1952 at Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was lengthened by 102 feet in 1976, an upgrade that extended her useful life on the Great Lakes. Unlike many boats built in the 50’s, the Munson had a self-unloading boom from the beginning. She has 22 hatches on her deck that open into 7 cargo holds and provide a cargo capacity of 25,900 tons. She had one of the best steam whistles on the Great Lakes but it has been replaced by an air whistle that is still quite loud.

She is powered by a 7,700-hp steam turbine and is eq uipped with both bow and stern thrusters that allow her to maneuver in tight situations, particularly close to docks. In many ways, these engines replace the work done by a tugboat in previous years. Her stern thruster was originally the bow thruster from the Enders. M. Voorhees, and was installed in 1986. She was named after the president of Michigan Limestone who became an officer for United States Steel Corporation in 1939. He retired in 1951 and died the next year. A new boat, launched that year, took his name while the older version became the Irvin L. Clymer.

Today the Munson often brings limestone when she comes to the Twin Ports but she carries a wide variety of cargos including iron ore pellets and coal. During the 2012-13 season, she came to Duluth-Superior 21 times.

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

Above, the Munson arrives Duluth on April 27, 2009; below on December 27th.

2008

Picture above taken Wednesday, December 31, 2008: The Munson loading iron ore pellets at the CN dock in West Duluth on the last day of the year, 2008. Her self unloader is swung out over the water (ice) to provide room for the gravity chutes to fill her cargo holds with taconite

2007

Picture above and below taken on March 9, 2007 while the Munson spent winter layup in the Fraser Shipyards dry dock. Out of the water, you can see her prop below and the rudder to the left of the prop.

The 2007 shipping season opened with a lot of ice; above, on March 30, the Munson was on her way to Two Harbors but got caught by some ice. Check the link for more information.

2006

Picture above taken Saturday, December 16, 2006

2005

Picture above taken Sunday, September 4, 2005; below taken Sunday, September 4, 2005

2004

Picture above and the 2 below taken Friday, December 24, 2004

2003

Picture above taken April 21; below on Sunday, August 24, 2003

2002

Picture above taken Sunday, March 24, 2002

2001

Picture above taken may 19, 2001; just below on June 30, and below that on December 9.

2000

Above taken on May 14; below on June 28

1999