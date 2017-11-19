Philip R. Clarke

Pere Marquette 41/tug Undaunted

Philip R. Clarke was built in 1952, is 767 feet long and flies a U.S. flag

 Presque Isle
The Philip R. Clarke was built for the Pittsburgh Steamship Company in 1952 by the American Shipbuilding Co. at Lorain, Ohio. She has 23 hatches on deck that open into 7 cargo holds. That allows the Clarke to carry up to 25,300 tons of cargo. Along with her sister ships, the Arthur M. Anderson and Cason J. Callaway, she was lengthened by 120 feet in 1974. That put each of them at their current length of 767 feet. A bow-thruster was added in 1966 and a stern-thruster was installed in 1988. Each of these devices allows the Clarke greater side-to-side maneuverability while navigating in tight harbor conditions and narrow rivers. The major feature observable on her deck is a 262 foot self unloader, installed in 1982. That allows the boat to discharge her own cargo without using equipment on shore. The Clarke is owned and operated by USS Great Lakes Fleet, Inc. The 2012-13 shipping season saw her visit the port of Duluth-Superior 19 times.
2016
2016-1119-0297
Above, the Clarke turns toward the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge on November 19, 2016. She arrived on the 17th with limestone she discharged at the Hallett Dock. She then moved next door to load iron ore pellets at the CN dock.
2013
philliprclarke20130510_8649
Above, the Clarke departs Duluth on May 10, 2013 after discharging limestone she loaded in Calcite, Michigan at Hallett #5. Before departing, she loaded iron ore pellets at the CN dock in West Duluth.
2011
20110103_0827
Above, the Clarke departs the port in early January, 2011; below she is docked at the CN in Duluth.
20110105_1031
2010
20101227_0191
Above she departs the port with iron ore pellets loaded at the CN in Duluth
2008
2008Jan09_3435
I was on the Coast Guard cutter Alder on January 9, 2008 looking out the window of the pilot house at the Clarke. She was trying to depart the port and was receiving  assistance from the tug Anna Marie Altman. The Alder was standing by in case the tug needed some help with the ice. Below, the Clarke was in business, ready to leave the port; the Altman completed the job and headed home.
2008Jan09_3412
2008Jan09_3478PROD
Picture below taken Wednesday, May 14, 2008
2008May14_0950
2007
2007Dec31_3038
Picture above taken Monday, December 31, 2007
2007Nov22_5376
Picture above taken Thursday, November 22, 2007
270707-1-002
Picture above taken Saturday, July 7, 2007: A newly married couple, Krissi and Dan, took time out from their wedding to welcome the Clarke into port.
270420-1-022
Picture above taken Friday, April 20, 2007; below, the Clarke gets some assistance form the Altman on December 14, 2007. I took the 2 pictures below from the salt water vessel Isadora which was in port loading grain at AGP.
2007Dec14_2521
2007Dec14_2384
2006
260125-010
I took the picture above while she was in layup at the Port Authority on January 25, 2006; two months later, I was on board to look around, particularly for local craftsmen who were on board doing layup maintenance.
260309-1-071
260309-1-057
Picture below taken Thursday, March 9, 2006: The Philip R. Clarke spent the 2005-06 winter layup in Duluth. Jack Gartner, who heads up Gartner Refrigeration in Duluth, was on the Philip R. Clarke working on a problem with the refrigeration unit. The boats in winter layup employ many local companies to do routine maintenance getting ready for a new season.
260309-1-122
260309-1-032
260309-1-028
Empty boxes mean new parts for old equipment and in the middle of everything, a workbench surrounded by tools to fix all of it.
260309-1-035
Below, some equipment more important to the personal needs of the crew.
260309-1-036
2005
200524-128
2004
240506-1-027
Above, she approaches the Duluth ship canal on May 6, 2004
2001
211021-107PROD
Picture above taken Sunday, October 21, 2001; below on August 28
210827-121
210418-120
Picture above and below taken on April 18, 2001, below on Sunday, September 9, 2001
210418-147
210827-115PROD
Above, on August 27, 2001; below on September 9, 2001
210909-130
2000
200221-good-109
Picture above taken Monday, February 21, 2000: The Philip R. Clark spent the 1999-2000 winter layup at Fraser Shipyards in Superior where she got a new paint job; below, she returns with her new paint job still looking new on May 24, 2000
200524-128
1999
philiprclarkescanmay1999
Above, the Clarke in the Duluth ship canal in May, 1999
1997philiprclarkdec1997scan0002
Above, arriving in December, 1997

Comments

  1. Kenn Dawson says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    I enjoyed you photos of the Clarke. I sailed in her in the early sixties, and was wondering if you have any photos before she was lengthened and made into a self unloader.

  2. tammy says:
    March 30, 2016 at 6:49 pm

    Guys did not know that guys thanks for telling me!!!!

  3. Josh Jodlowski says:
    March 22, 2016 at 8:48 pm

    Hey guys, does anyone know when the Clarke is supposed to depart Duluth? I kept noticing its departure time getting pushed back earlier today.

  4. James stupnik says:
    November 17, 2015 at 9:42 pm

    I worked on the clark for a season I sure like the photos the one from 1999 I was on deck and worked in the engine room thanks for the memory Jim

  5. Russell Ault says:
    May 28, 2013 at 1:38 pm

    Any interest in a photo of GLMA student watching the Philip R. Clarke arriving at Calcite to board for summer cruise, and load stone for Duluth

