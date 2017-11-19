The Philip R. Clarke was built for the Pittsburgh Steamship Company in 1952 by the American Shipbuilding Co. at Lorain, Ohio. She has 23 hatches on deck that open into 7 cargo holds. That allows the Clarke to carry up to 25,300 tons of cargo. Along with her sister ships, the Arthur M. Anderson and Cason J. Callaway, she was lengthened by 120 feet in 1974. That put each of them at their current length of 767 feet. A bow-thruster was added in 1966 and a stern-thruster was installed in 1988. Each of these devices allows the Clarke greater side-to-side maneuverability while navigating in tight harbor conditions and narrow rivers. The major feature observable on her deck is a 262 foot self unloader, installed in 1982. That allows the boat to discharge her own cargo without using equipment on shore. The Clarke is owned and operated by USS Great Lakes Fleet, Inc. The 2012-13 shipping season saw her visit the port of Duluth-Superior 19 times.

2016

Above, the Clarke turns toward the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge on November 19, 2016. She arrived on the 17th with limestone she discharged at the Hallett Dock. She then moved next door to load iron ore pellets at the CN dock.

2013

Above, the Clarke departs Duluth on May 10, 2013 after discharging limestone she loaded in Calcite, Michigan at Hallett #5. Before departing, she loaded iron ore pellets at the CN dock in West Duluth.

2011

Above, the Clarke departs the port in early January, 2011; below she is docked at the CN in Duluth.

2010

Above she departs the port with iron ore pellets loaded at the CN in Duluth

2008

I was on the Coast Guard cutter Alder on January 9, 2008 looking out the window of the pilot house at the Clarke. She was trying to depart the port and was receiving assistance from the tug Anna Marie Altman. The Alder was standing by in case the tug needed some help with the ice. Below, the Clarke was in business, ready to leave the port; the Altman completed the job and headed home.

Picture below taken Wednesday, May 14, 2008

2007

Picture above taken Monday, December 31, 2007

Picture above taken Thursday, November 22, 2007

Picture above taken Saturday, July 7, 2007: A newly married couple, Krissi and Dan, took time out from their wedding to welcome the Clarke into port.

Picture above taken Friday, April 20, 2007; below, the Clarke gets some assistance form the Altman on December 14, 2007. I took the 2 pictures below from the salt water vessel Isadora which was in port loading grain at AGP.

2006

I took the picture above while she was in layup at the Port Authority on January 25, 2006; two months later, I was on board to look around, particularly for local craftsmen who were on board doing layup maintenance.

Picture below taken Thursday, March 9, 2006: The Philip R. Clarke spent the 2005-06 winter layup in Duluth. Jack Gartner, who heads up Gartner Refrigeration in Duluth, was on the Philip R. Clarke working on a problem with the refrigeration unit. The boats in winter layup employ many local companies to do routine maintenance getting ready for a new season.

Empty boxes mean new parts for old equipment and in the middle of everything, a workbench surrounded by tools to fix all of it.

Below, some equipment more important to the personal needs of the crew.

2005

2004

Above, she approaches the Duluth ship canal on May 6, 2004

2001

Picture above taken Sunday, October 21, 2001; below on August 28

Picture above and below taken on April 18, 2001, below on Sunday, September 9, 2001

Above, on August 27, 2001; below on September 9, 2001

2000

Picture above taken Monday, February 21, 2000: The Philip R. Clark spent the 1999-2000 winter layup at Fraser Shipyards in Superior where she got a new paint job; below, she returns with her new paint job still looking new on May 24, 2000

1999

Above, the Clarke in the Duluth ship canal in May, 1999

1997