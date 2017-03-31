The Cason J. Callaway, part of the Great Lakes Fleet, purchased by Canadian National Railway and now operated by Key Lakes, Inc, was built in 1952. She has gone through several changes that have allowed her to continue an active life on the Great Lakes. First, in 1981, a 262-foot boom was added to her deck, changing her from a straight deck bulk carrier to a self-unloader. She had already been lengthened by 120 feet in 1974 to create her current length of 767 feet. In 2002, she underwent an extensive rehabilitation at the Fraser Shipyard in Superior. Her steam engine was upgraded rather than replaced, and automation tools were added, moving control of the boat up to the pilot house. This makes her the most advanced steam powered-boat on the Great Lakes today.She is named for a man who spent most of his life in Georgia, working in the textile industry. He became a member of the board of directors of US Steel in 1944 and served until his death in 1961. He also founded Callaway Gardens in Georgia. The Callaway made 16 visits to Duluth-Superior during the 2012-13 shipping season. Picture above taken Wednesday, July 22, 2009.

The Callaway departs Duluth on April 11, 2015 with iron ore pellets loaded at the CN dock. She brought limestone in that she discharged at Hallett #5 dock.

(Above and below) The Callaway left Duluth after winter layup on March 22, 2014.

The Callaway came in for winter layup on January 15, 2014. Two Heritage Marine tugs helped her tie up at the Port Terminal for the winter. Here the Helen H. is clearing ice along the dock. I took the picture from the Nels J.

Picture above taken October 8, 2008, below taken Wednesday, October 8, 2008; below on August 18, 2008.

Picture above taken Wednesday, October 8, 2008. Below, she is at Fraser Shipyards for winter layup on March 9, 2007. She arrived on January 11, 2007 and left for the new season on March 24, 2007. We see the St. Clair on the right. She came in for layup on January 11 and left on March 27, 2007.

Two conveyors pumped sinter into the Callaway cargo holds at Hallett Dock in West Duluth on July 27, 2006 (above). The sinter, bound for steel mills in Gary, came to Duluth from the Keewatin Taconite mine by rail. Sinter is iron ore that didn’t quite make it as a pellet. It is the material at the end of a pelletizing run, part fine material, part broken pellets, but the mill at Gary is able to use it to make steel.







The Callaway arrives Duluth on May 30, 2006 at 6 pm with limestone to discharge. She departed the next day for Two Harbors to load iron ore pellets. The Khudozhnik Kraynev followed behind arriving 11 minutes later. She was loading grain at CHS 2. Below, the Callaway is departing Duluth on September 21, 2005 after discharging limestone.

Above, she is discharging limestone at the CN dock in West Duluth on April 18, 2005. A year earlier, on June 12, 2004, below, she is departing Duluth with iron ore pellets loaded at CN Duluth after discharging limestone at the C. Reiss Terminal in West Duluth.

Early in the morning on January 24, 2004, I was awoken from a sound sleep by a friend calling me to tell me the Callaway was coming into port. My first thought was to hang up. After all, I have seen the Callaway come in many times already. Happily, I thanked by friend, got up, dressed and went down to the bridge just in time to get across before the bridge went up. That was important since the sun would be behind me on the Park Point side. Above, she is still out in the lake. It later appeared on a Christmas card and a poster; perhaps the best picture I ever took. Below, she is entering the Duluth ship canal. And yes, I did thank my friend as I told him to never call me that early again. I never learn!

The Callaway came into port with limestone on August 4, 2003. Before going to the C. Reiss dock in West Duluth, she stopped at the fuel dock for gas (above).

Picture above taken June 15, 2002; below, she is in winter layup at the Port Terminal on March 13, 2002. I took the picture aboard the Coast Guard cutter Sundew. The Presque Isle is on the left and the Great Lakes Towing tug Kentucky is at the right.