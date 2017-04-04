|
James R. Barker was built in 1976, is 1004 feet long and flies a U.S. flag
|Click here for other pages featuring the James R. Barker
Click just below to listen to her whistle on October 8, 2011
|Built in 1976 at Lorain Ohio, the James R. Barker was the 3rd 1000-footer to sail the Great Lakes and the first one to be built entirely on the Great Lakes. She took her maiden voyage to Taconite Harbor on August 8, 1976. She has 36 hatches that open into 7 cargo holds. Above the deck she has a 250-foot self unloader that allows her to discharge her own cargo. For the 2012-13 shipping season, the James R. Barker visited Duluth 52 times, more than any other ship. Picture above taken Saturday, May 16, 2009.
|Rod Burdick http://flickr.com/rburdick27
|The picture above, taken by Rod Burdick on August 7, 2014, is wonderful, for at least 3 reasons. 1) it is a beautiful picture of the James R. Barker discharging coal at Marquette, Michigan. 2) I have never been to Marquette but we send a lot of coal over there so it is great to have a picture. And if that was not enough, 3) the Kaye E. Barker is seen in the distance. Below, both James and Kaye were also together at the rechristening of the Charles M. Beeghly in Duluth when she became the Hon. James L. Oberstar.
|
|2015
|On June 26, 2015, the salt water vessel Eider (the green one) came into port on June 16th to discharge pipe at the Port Terminal. The Great Republic (in the middle) was moving away from the dock as the Barker was passing both on her way to Midwest Energy, a stop the Great Republic was also going to make.
|2014
|Notice the ice still around on May 4, 2014 as the Barker is leaving the port to deliver coal to Marquette, Michigan.
|2013
|Top of 2013, departing on March 28; just above, arriving on April 3; below, departing July 15
|2011
|Above, departing on March 17, 2011 with 58,000 tons of coal for Marquette, Michigan. She was the first boat movement of the season for the port. Below, she arrives August 13, 2011
|2010
|Picture above and below taken January 9, 2010
|Picture above taken January 12, 2010 as a deck hand swings down to help tie up the boat at the Murphy Fuel Dock, above, and take on some fuel before going over to Midwest Energy to layup for winter, which means it is time to pack your bags and go home.
|The next day, crew from the boat are on the dock at Midwest Energy Resources tying up the boat for winter layup. That done, it was time to pack their bags, drop them over the side and go home. Below, Adele Yorde , Public Relations Director for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, talks to Captain Tim Dayton, who takes a minute from working on his end of season paperwork
|2009
|Above, she is preparing to depart her winter layup dock at Midwest Energy Resources with the first load of coal for the new season. She took it to Lake Superior port since the Soo Locks were not opened until March 25. Below,
the Barker departs Duluth under the Aerial Lift Bridge on April 22, 2009
|2008
|On June 21, 2008, she makes the day even brighter as she comes under the Lift Bridge and enters the Duluth harbor.
|2007
|Above, arriving March 27, below arriving May 12
|2006
|2005
|Getting an assist from the tug North Carolina as she moved through the Duluth harbor on March 20, 2005
|2004
|Picture above and below taken Tuesday, November 2, 2004 as she arrived Duluth
|2003
|Picture above and below taken Monday, July 21, 2003
|2002
|Above, taken November 30, 2002
|2001
|Picture above taken Friday, March 16, 2001 from the Sundew. The Barker spent the winter of 2000-01 at the Midwest Energy Resources coal dock in Superior. In mid-March, 2001, it was time to load coal for a port within Lake Superior; the Soo locks would not open until March25. The Coast Guard cutter Sundew was called to breakup some of the ice that had formed around the boat. It was a slow and delicate process but the cutter freed the 1,000-footer and she was ready to go. Below, she departed the port on November 16, 2001.
|2000
|Above, arriving Duluth on July 18, 2000; just below, arriving a month later; below that, departing Duluth on September 5, 2000
|1999
|Above, arriving under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge August 6, 1999.
|1997
|The above picture was taken in April, 1997.
Comments
Anyone know why the Barker has not left dock yet?
I lived in Duluth Sept 1975 to Sept 1978. I remember visiting a new 1000 footer that was open to the public in the harbor. Had to be summer ’76, ’77, or ’78. Could it have been the James R Barker in August ’76? It was a big event.
dennis, i believe that would have been the Mesabi Miner:
http://duluthshippingnews.com/ship0280/
Does anyone know where the Barker is? I haven’t seen any updates since January. I cannot wait to see my favorite ship return to Duluth.
Coming in today for coal.
Great to have her back! 🙂
she should be arriving through the duluth piers in about 1½ hour…give or take.
Great! I’ll be keeping my eyes and ears on the open window!
Headed down later today to check out the James R Barker. Pretty excited to spend some time and catch a few ships on a beautiful fall day in Duluth!
AWESOME, Love watching these bad boys come into the canal. The aerial lift bridge is so fabulous . I could watch this all day long on the mighty Superior waters .
Amen. Nothing better than catching a few ships as they traverse the canal and hanging with some friends by the lift bridge.
please tell me the tonnage capacity of the james r barker thanks