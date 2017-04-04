Click here for other pages featuring the James R. Barker

Built in 1976 at Lorain Ohio, the James R. Barker was the 3rd 1000-footer to sail the Great Lakes and the first one to be built entirely on the Great Lakes. She took her maiden voyage to Taconite Harbor on August 8, 1976. She has 36 hatches that open into 7 cargo holds. Above the deck she has a 250-foot self unloader that allows her to discharge her own cargo. For the 2012-13 shipping season, the James R. Barker visited Duluth 52 times, more than any other ship. Picture above taken Saturday, May 16, 2009.

Rod Burdick http://flickr.com/rburdick27

The picture above, taken by Rod Burdick on August 7, 2014, is wonderful, for at least 3 reasons. 1) it is a beautiful picture of the James R. Barker discharging coal at Marquette, Michigan. 2) I have never been to Marquette but we send a lot of coal over there so it is great to have a picture. And if that was not enough, 3) the Kaye E. Barker is seen in the distance. Below, both James and Kaye were also together at the rechristening of the Charles M. Beeghly in Duluth when she became the Hon. James L. Oberstar.

2015

On June 26, 2015, the salt water vessel Eider (the green one) came into port on June 16th to discharge pipe at the Port Terminal. The Great Republic (in the middle) was moving away from the dock as the Barker was passing both on her way to Midwest Energy, a stop the Great Republic was also going to make.

2014

Notice the ice still around on May 4, 2014 as the Barker is leaving the port to deliver coal to Marquette, Michigan.

2013

Top of 2013, departing on March 28; just above, arriving on April 3; below, departing July 15











2011

Above, departing on March 17, 2011 with 58,000 tons of coal for Marquette, Michigan. She was the first boat movement of the season for the port. Below, she arrives August 13, 2011

2010

Picture above and below taken January 9, 2010

Picture above taken January 12, 2010 as a deck hand swings down to help tie up the boat at the Murphy Fuel Dock, above, and take on some fuel before going over to Midwest Energy to layup for winter, which means it is time to pack your bags and go home.

The next day, crew from the boat are on the dock at Midwest Energy Resources tying up the boat for winter layup. That done, it was time to pack their bags, drop them over the side and go home. Below, Adele Yorde , Public Relations Director for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, talks to Captain Tim Dayton, who takes a minute from working on his end of season paperwork

2009

Above, she is preparing to depart her winter layup dock at Midwest Energy Resources with the first load of coal for the new season. She took it to Lake Superior port since the Soo Locks were not opened until March 25. Below,

the Barker departs Duluth under the Aerial Lift Bridge on April 22, 2009

2008

On June 21, 2008, she makes the day even brighter as she comes under the Lift Bridge and enters the Duluth harbor.

2007

Above, arriving March 27, below arriving May 12

2006

2005

Getting an assist from the tug North Carolina as she moved through the Duluth harbor on March 20, 2005

2004

Picture above and below taken Tuesday, November 2, 2004 as she arrived Duluth

2003

Picture above and below taken Monday, July 21, 2003

2002

Above, taken November 30, 2002

2001

Picture above taken Friday, March 16, 2001 from the Sundew. The Barker spent the winter of 2000-01 at the Midwest Energy Resources coal dock in Superior. In mid-March, 2001, it was time to load coal for a port within Lake Superior; the Soo locks would not open until March25. The Coast Guard cutter Sundew was called to breakup some of the ice that had formed around the boat. It was a slow and delicate process but the cutter freed the 1,000-footer and she was ready to go. Below, she departed the port on November 16, 2001.

2000

Above, arriving Duluth on July 18, 2000; just below, arriving a month later; below that, departing Duluth on September 5, 2000

1999

Above, arriving under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge August 6, 1999.

1997