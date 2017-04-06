|
John B. Aird was built in 1983, is 730 feet long and flies the Canadian flag
| The Canadian flagged John B. Aird usually loads either coal or iron ore pellets when she comes to Duluth, often taking those cargos to Canadian ports such as Nanticoke and Hamilton. She was built in 1983 in two sections, a stern section at Collingwood, Ontario and a bow section built at Thunder Bay, Ontario. The entire vessel was then assembled at Thunder Bay.
Comments
Sad to see her go. 🙁
Was this originally an ocean going vessel?