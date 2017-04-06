John B. Aird

J. W. Shelley

John B. Aird was built in 1983, is 730 feet long and flies the Canadian flag

 John D. Leitch
Click here for other pages featuring the John B. Aird
johnbaird20090720_9833 The Canadian flagged John B. Aird  usually loads either coal or iron ore pellets when she comes to Duluth, often taking those cargos to Canadian ports such as Nanticoke and Hamilton. She was built in 1983 in two sections, a stern section at Collingwood, Ontario and a bow section built at Thunder Bay, Ontario. The entire vessel was then assembled at Thunder Bay.
Picture above taken Monday, July 20, 2009
johnbaird20090422_5056
Picture above taken Wednesday, April 22, 2009
johnbayrd260112-083
Picture above taken Thursday, January 12, 2006
johnbayrd-220414-117
Picture above taken Sunday, April 14, 2002: departing Duluth
johnbaird-210923-242-650
Picture above taken Sunday, September 23, 2001
johnbaird-210923-203-650
Picture above taken Sunday, September 23, 2001

Comments

  1. Jared says:
    April 6, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Sad to see her go. 🙁

    Reply
  2. rob Koedam says:
    January 12, 2015 at 11:44 am

    Was this originally an ocean going vessel?

    Reply

Leave a Comment

*