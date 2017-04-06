The Canadian flagged John B. Aird usually loads either coal or iron ore pellets when she comes to Duluth, often taking those cargos to Canadian ports such as Nanticoke and Hamilton. She was built in 1983 in two sections, a stern section at Collingwood, Ontario and a bow section built at Thunder Bay, Ontario. The entire vessel was then assembled at Thunder Bay.

Picture above taken Monday, July 20, 2009