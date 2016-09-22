Roger Blough

Presque Isle

Roger Blough was built in 1972, is 858 feet long and flies a U.S. flag

 Sam Laud
Click here for other pages featuring the Roger Blough
Click below to listen to her whistle as she departed Duluth on May 11, 2016
The Roger Blough is a unique boat in many ways. Most freighters on the Great Lakes have a self-unloading arm, usually about 250 feet long, sitting on their deck. When unloading cargo, the arm is swung over the side and conveyor belts carry the cargo up from the boat’s cargo holds, out the arm and onto the ground, or a waiting receptacle.
2014
20140714913
Above, the Blough passes the salt water ship Peter Ronna on July 14, 2014. The Ronna is a heavy lift ship that was headed to the Port Terminal to discharge wind turbine pieces.
rogerblough201407231136
Above, the Roger Blough departs Duluth on July 23, 2014 with iron ore pellets loaded at the CN dock in West Duluth.
2013
20130116_7563
The Blough comes in for winter layup on January 16, 2013. She left for the new season on March 24, 2013 with iron ore pellets loaded at the CN
2012
nicks blough
Photo above taken by Nick Stenstrup on July 3, 2012. Below, taken on March 24, 2011 departing Duluth
20121010_5960
Check out this video of the Roger Blough leaving the Port of Duluth Superior to start the 2012 shipping season.
2011
20110324_1626
After arriving for winter layup at the Port Terminal on January 14, 2011, she departed the port (above) with iron ore pellets on March 24, 2011.
2010
20100114_1346
2009
20090102_2997
2008
2008Mar24_6406
Picture above taken Monday, March 24, 2008
2008May21_1674
She was laid up for several years during the steel downturn of the 80’s because of this lack of flexibility. Today (in 2008), there was an increasing market for the pellets that came down by train from the Iron Range. She had lots of work to do. Picture above and below taken Wednesday, May 21, 2008
2008May21_1684PROD
Arriving at the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge, on her way out on July 12, 2008 with iron ore pellets.
20080712_725
2007
270216-1-002
Above, winter layup in Duluth on February 16, 2007. The Blough is at the top, then, going down, that’s the American Spirit and Edwin H. Gott is below her in the foreground.
270323-2-030
Picture above taken Sunday, December 16, 2007
270517-1-173
Above and below, the Blough is loading iron ore pellets at the BN dock on May 17, 2007
270517-1-204
Picture below taken December 16, 2007
2007Dec16_2746PROD
2006
260317-1-033
Picture above taken Friday, March 17, 2006: At the Port Terminal for winter layup
2005
251016-1-045
Departing Duluth on October 16, 2005
2004
240120-1--012
2003
230227--115
230227--080
231021-2-046
Picture above taken Tuesday, October 21, 2003
2002
220715-116
The Blough has a 54 foot self unloader (above, taken on july15, 2002) that can be moved out from either side of the stern section of her hull. It was made specifically to unload at the ports of Gary, South Chicago and Conneaut. When steel mills were flourishing in those ports, it seemed like a good idea, but today, it is a different story. The Blough is still restricted to ports where she can operate her unique unloader.
Picture above taken Monday, July 15, 2002: using her unique self unloader to discharge limestone
2001
210324-126
1999
220413-216
Above, she departs Duluth on April 13, 1999; below she arrives on October 6, 1999
100699-109
102099-110
Picture above taken October 20, 1999
1997
rogerbloughjuly1997
Arriving Duluth in July, 1997

Comments

  1. Jim Fuller says:
    September 22, 2016 at 9:14 am

    I recently watched her pass downbound for Gary through the DeTour Passage; she looked MAGNIFICENT as I’m so glad that she appears as a straight decker without the ugly self-unloading boom that mars the appearance of most of other Lakes freighters! I was wishing I was aboard her!!!

    Reply
  2. tammy says:
    March 30, 2016 at 6:54 pm

    I do not know her . she is different to me

    Reply
  3. Edd Myers says:
    November 5, 2015 at 5:23 pm

    I was recently hospitalized in Hamot at Erie pa. Had a great veiw of this vessel coming into port! How can something that large be so nimble! amazing they way they back that thing into the slip! Thanks to the crew for making my stay so interesting!

    Reply
  4. Jeff Parent says:
    June 20, 2015 at 3:52 pm

    My Mom and I were guests on the Roger Blough last year. Awesome ship and crew.
    Seven great days aboard this ship.

    Reply
    • Janet Knust says:
      July 7, 2015 at 9:05 pm

      My Dad is turning 90 in 3 weeks, it’s his all-time favorite ship! I would LOVE for him to be on it! How did you become guests!???

      Reply
  5. CJ Rose says:
    November 16, 2014 at 4:31 pm

    I remember it being built here in Lorain, OH, My uncle was a supervisor in the the ship yard but luckily had the day off when the fire broke out. My father was a firefighter & was there that day… the ship yard here is now gone it’s condos but it’s nice to have experienced the building of these magnificent vessles. May she have many more years of service!

    Reply
    • P. LEON says:
      August 4, 2015 at 2:59 am

      I was working on her when she was being built in Lorain, then the strike hit and I found work elsewhere, never went back.

      Reply
    • Steven Bizorik says:
      February 26, 2017 at 10:37 am

      My Mom had mentioned the Roger Blough the other day. Remembering the day my father had barely survived the fire with the flames chasing up behind him as he and others escaped. I would love to see her up close as it is one of the vessels my Dad had a hand in building

      Reply
  6. Dorothy says:
    July 22, 2014 at 1:54 am

    What a sight to behold. With the lightening it shows up with an awesome background. She was riding pretty high in the water this am. It amazes me how with all that iron in the making of these giants that they can stay upright in the water, what a creation. We’ll another fix for me to start the day out right.

    Reply
  7. Randy says:
    April 13, 2014 at 9:31 am

    We see the Blough frequently in Conneaut where we dock. It is always a pleasure seeing this freighter enter the harbor.

    Reply
  8. Gary Parson says:
    April 12, 2014 at 9:21 am

    Thank you for the news on this vessel. In further reading I see the damage occurred Thursday around 2:00 PM. The damage is to the starboard side of her, hull, a hole about 2 feet long. She docked in Sault Ste. Marie at the Carbide Dock for repairs.

    Reply
  9. jeff says:
    April 11, 2014 at 1:58 pm

    Roger Blough suffers 3′ Ice Damage in Lake Superior 4/11/2014. Second ship of the season to suffer Ice Damage.

    Reply
  10. roger says:
    October 28, 2013 at 10:10 pm

    hi hour it going?

    Reply
  11. Bryan says:
    August 12, 2013 at 11:00 pm

    We saw her come into port tonight. My 7 year old son is wondering if he will visit the other ports that can accommodate her because of her unique self unloader 🙂

    Reply
  12. S says:
    March 22, 2013 at 8:24 pm

    Watched this beauty navigate the Duluth Harbor tonight. Tis Spring!

    Reply
  13. gary parson says:
    February 10, 2013 at 12:21 pm

    I love these big freighters. I have been to Duluth and really enjoyed the tour of the William A. Irvin permanently moored there. Does anyone know if these active incoming / outgoing freighters ever allow tourists quick trips / tours aboard?

    Reply
  14. David Marlette says:
    February 9, 2013 at 9:07 am

    Thanks for the pics, One the most grand of the Lakers.

    Reply
  15. Donna says:
    November 7, 2012 at 11:37 am

    Beautiful ship; first time I have seen her! Love the elegance and spaciousness of the stern area!

    Reply
  16. kchamlet says:
    October 22, 2012 at 5:17 pm

    She is so beautiful I’ve seen her once in Duluth what a glorious site.

    Reply
  17. Gary Parson says:
    February 11, 2012 at 9:07 am

    I had never heard of this ship before today. While looking up EBAY auction items for Lorain, Ohio, I saw a newspaper article for sale featuring 1971 newspaper article about a fire in the ship’s stern. It is a nice looking vessel per the pictures above.

    Reply
  18. Suzanne says:
    November 13, 2011 at 9:46 pm

    I really like the look of this ship. I hope she continues to sail the Great Lakes for many years to come.

    Reply
  19. B says:
    September 29, 2011 at 6:03 pm

    Thank you for this page! Saw this boat in Two Harbors on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and had a dickens of a time wondering why the hole in her stern! Now I know!

    Reply
  20. Doug Thompson says:
    September 22, 2011 at 2:46 pm

    For Dee Wagner……..The Roger Blough is leaving the Duluth Canal in just a few minutes. You can see her live on several cameras on Duluth Harbor Cams. Hope you’re online to see this. Thanks to Dennis and Ken for this terrific service! The time now is 1445 on 9-22-11.

    Reply
  21. Dee Wagner says:
    September 19, 2011 at 3:05 pm

    Is the freighter out on the big lakes? Last I heard it was in for repairs. If it is out on the big lake around Michigan, where can I find a schedule? My mother (87 years young) dearly loves this freighter. Would love to see if I could find it for her. Thanks.

    Reply
  22. a.g. wilson says:
    July 22, 2011 at 9:09 pm

    Saw her in Two Harbors 7/22/11. Noted that she looked a little different in the stern. Glad she has work.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

*