Click below to listen to her whistle as she departed Duluth on May 11, 2016 http://duluthshippingnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/rogerbloughdepartsunderliftbridge160511_01-1.mp3

The Roger Blough is a unique boat in many ways. Most freighters on the Great Lakes have a self-unloading arm, usually about 250 feet long, sitting on their deck. When unloading cargo, the arm is swung over the side and conveyor belts carry the cargo up from the boat’s cargo holds, out the arm and onto the ground, or a waiting receptacle.

2014

Above, the Blough passes the salt water ship Peter Ronna on July 14, 2014. The Ronna is a heavy lift ship that was headed to the Port Terminal to discharge wind turbine pieces.

Above, the Roger Blough departs Duluth on July 23, 2014 with iron ore pellets loaded at the CN dock in West Duluth.

2013

The Blough comes in for winter layup on January 16, 2013. She left for the new season on March 24, 2013 with iron ore pellets loaded at the CN

2012

Photo above taken by Nick Stenstrup on July 3, 2012. Below, taken on March 24, 2011 departing Duluth

Check out this video of the Roger Blough leaving the Port of Duluth Superior to start the 2012 shipping season.

2011

After arriving for winter layup at the Port Terminal on January 14, 2011, she departed the port (above) with iron ore pellets on March 24, 2011.

2010

2009

2008

Picture above taken Monday, March 24, 2008

She was laid up for several years during the steel downturn of the 80’s because of this lack of flexibility. Today (in 2008), there was an increasing market for the pellets that came down by train from the Iron Range. She had lots of work to do. Picture above and below taken Wednesday, May 21, 2008

Arriving at the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge, on her way out on July 12, 2008 with iron ore pellets.

2007

Above, winter layup in Duluth on February 16, 2007. The Blough is at the top, then, going down, that’s the American Spirit and Edwin H. Gott is below her in the foreground.

Picture above taken Sunday, December 16, 2007

Above and below, the Blough is loading iron ore pellets at the BN dock on May 17, 2007

Picture below taken December 16, 2007

2006

Picture above taken Friday, March 17, 2006: At the Port Terminal for winter layup

2005

Departing Duluth on October 16, 2005

2004

2003

Picture above taken Tuesday, October 21, 2003

2002

The Blough has a 54 foot self unloader (above, taken on july15, 2002) that can be moved out from either side of the stern section of her hull. It was made specifically to unload at the ports of Gary, South Chicago and Conneaut. When steel mills were flourishing in those ports, it seemed like a good idea, but today, it is a different story. The Blough is still restricted to ports where she can operate her unique unloader.

Picture above taken Monday, July 15, 2002: using her unique self unloader to discharge limestone

2001

1999

Above, she departs Duluth on April 13, 1999; below she arrives on October 6, 1999

Picture above taken October 20, 1999

1997