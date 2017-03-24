Arthur M. Anderson

Arthur M. Anderson was built in 1952, is 767 feet long and flies a U.S. flag

Click below to hear her whistle when she arrived on June 9, 2014 Click here for other pages featuring the Arthur M. Anderson

20100629_2108The Arthur M. Anderson was built by the American Ship Building Company in 1952 at Lorain. She is one of eight AAA class boats built in the early 50’s and one of three built for the Pittsburgh Steamship Company. The other two were the Philip R. Clarke and the Cason J. Callaway. The Anderson is 767 feet long with 23 hatches opening into 5 cargo holds. She was lengthened by 120 feet at Fraser Shipyards in Superior in 1975. A 250-foot self-unloading boom was installed in 1982, making her capable of discharging cargo at a rate of 6,700 tons per hour without using equipment from the shore.  A bow thruster was installed in 1966, and a stern thruster in 1989. She has a 7,700 hp steam turbine engine.She was named for Arthur M. Anderson, a director of U.S. Steel in 1952 and vice-chairman of the J.P. Morgan Company.  Mr. Anderson died in 1966. Picture above taken Tuesday, June 29, 2010
Captain Bernie Cooper successfully led her through the storm that sunk the Edmund Fitzgerald near Whitefish Bay in Lake Superior in November, 1975. The Anderson was the last vessel to have contact with the Fitzgerald.
Since 1995 through 2010, she has averaged about 11 trips to the Twin Ports each year. Lately, she has carried limestone into the port and loaded iron ore pellets, either here or in Two Harbors, for her return trip to the lower lakes, usually to ports on Lake Erie. In the shipping season for 2012-13, the Anderson made 20 visits to the port of Duluth-Superior.
2013
20130413_8332
Above, the Anderson leads a parade of boats toward the Lift Bridge on April 13th, 2013. A powerful East Wind with gusts up to 47 mph came in the day before, bringing most of the ice left in Lake Superior into the Duluth harbor with it. For more on this, check out this post.
20130608_9116
Above, on June 8th, she moved down the Duluth harbor, on her way to the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge (below).
20130608_9125
Below, tied tying up at Calumet Fuel on December 9, 2013
20131209-0347
2012
20120608_2862
Arriving Duluth on June 8, 2012




2010
20100629_2108
Arriving Duluth on June 29, 2010
2009
20091106_3965
Above, she arrives Duluth on Friday, November 6, 2009
2008
20081223_2477
Above she arrived Duluth on December 23, 2008; below, she departed the next day.
20081224_2606
2005
250221-1--014
Above and below taken on February 21, 2005 while she is getting a new paint job at the Fraser Shipyards dry dock.
250221-1--008
250918-1-030
Picture above taken Sunday, September 18, 2005
2003
230405-1--021
Picture above taken April 5, 2003, breaking through ice in the Duluth harbor; below, she enters the harbor 3 months later; no ice.
230717-1--013
2002
220505-121PROD
Departing Duluth on May 5, 2002
1998
arthurmandersonApril1998scan
Arriving Duluth in April, 1998
1996
arthurmandersonAug1996scana
At the Mesabi Dock in West Duluth loading iron ore pellets

Comments

  1. Chris says:
    March 24, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Anyone have an answer as to why she doesn’t have a departure date listed yet?

    Reply
  2. Charles Smith says:
    August 5, 2016 at 11:14 am

    We observed her unloading in Huron, Ohio, on Friday, August 5,2016. Does anyone know what she was hauling?

    Reply
  3. William Fowler says:
    March 26, 2016 at 12:33 pm

    The Anderson is due in Duluth Tues Mar. 28, 2016. Great to see her sailing this season, worried about her last summer.

    Reply
  4. Kevin Stern says:
    March 12, 2016 at 12:28 am

    The trio of Great Lakes Fleet vessels of the Anderson, Callaway, and the Clarke are my favorite lakers. The AAA class of vessels built in 1952 1953.

    Reply
  5. Christian B. says:
    February 16, 2016 at 9:02 am

    The Anderson is a “famous” ship

    Reply
  6. Dewey says:
    February 21, 2015 at 6:03 pm

    I know Duluth/Superior is a hotel of lakers for the winter lay over, Lake Superior and St Louis bay is mega thick with ice

    Reply
  7. Dewey says:
    February 21, 2015 at 5:39 pm

    What on earth is she doing out there at this time of the year? Most of the lakes are froze over or close to it! The soo locks are closed.

    Reply
  8. Karen Damvelt says:
    December 13, 2014 at 5:01 pm

    When and where is She going to be tying up at for the rest of the winter when the Harours close.

    Reply
    • william rajaniemi says:
      February 20, 2015 at 8:05 pm

      Karen Damvelt, as of 2/20/2015, 8:45pmEst. the Anderson is still stuck in ice about 1-2 miles off of Conneaut, Oh. the crazy crew was abandoned by 2 CG cutters The Bristol Bay and one other. the CG was going to Cleveland for supplies, I guess. As cold as it has been, they may be there for awhile. marinetraffic.com/ais/home

      Reply
      • william rajaniemi says:
        February 22, 2015 at 5:54 pm

        Ca ice breaker Samuel Risley busted the Anderson out of the the ice and they are heading for Detroit. USCG Bristol Bay is running well ahead of the dynamic duo. last observed east bound lake Erie at 10.6 knots. looks like the Anderson may layup, fitout. all at once. wonder how happy that crew is. oh, well, all pays the same (and sometimes even more) good luck making the dock.

        Reply
        • william rajaniemi says:
          March 2, 2015 at 11:06 am

          Update: The Anderson isn’t done yet!!! They left Detroit and heading to Manitowoc, WI. Currently lodged in ice just west of Mackinaw bridge. $ cha-ching $ 2 ice breakers working to free the Anderson again. 3-2-15. amazing

          Reply
  9. bill reed says:
    December 8, 2014 at 5:54 pm

    who is the current captain of the Arthur M Anderson

    Reply
  10. Donna says:
    November 10, 2014 at 7:08 am

    Why did the bridge tender not respond to the salute of the Arthur M. Anderson as it entered the harbor at 7:01? I have noticed a lot of the salutes are being eliminated. It must be optional? Is it be because it is not high shipping season? Few ??? this Monday morning!!!

    Reply
  11. Alice Kane says:
    January 4, 2014 at 2:50 pm

    I just LOVE the Anderson. But why are these ships still plying our inland seas during these treacherous winter months?! I don’t want one more sailor to lose his life! I don’t want one more of these magnificent freighters to go to the bottom! I thought sailing between November and March stopped after the tragic loss of the Fitzgerald.

    Reply
  12. chuck ritchie says:
    January 4, 2014 at 8:56 am

    On Monday Jan. Dec. 30, 2013 out of the fog appeared the Arthur M. Anderson headed towards shore just off of Encampment Island north of Two Harbors. She anchored and remained there for a day and a half. Then on Tues morning while we were in Two harbors she slipped back into the mist and was gone. We have never seen any ore boat that close to shore and are trying to find out why she was there. She was fully loaded and we surmised that if headed up lake to the Sault she was disabled in some way. The temps were down around -20 and she looked iced up. If loaded with coal or other cargo coming down lake she had to be headed for Duluth. At one point we heard that the harbor was iced over, but when we left for Minneapolis we saw a boat in the dock, but we were unable to determine whether that was the Anderson. Can anyone enlighten us as to why were blessed with this magnificent sight out our window for a day and a half? I have a picture but do not know how to post it.

    Reply
    • dmalnati says:
      January 4, 2014 at 9:43 am

      As was mentioned in our boat-watching facebook group it was most likely the Munson you saw at the ship yard. The Anderson has not been into Duluth for the last week or so.

      Most likely it was sitting there waiting for the wind/cold/ice.
      If you follow the boatnerd news, the ice has been wreaking havoc at the locks. boats have been getting stuck almost daily leading into and out of the lock areas. It has been mentioned that the CG has asked that the fleets head to winter layup early this year.

      Reply
      • holly jorgenson says:
        January 4, 2014 at 2:35 pm

        chuck, this was posted on one of the facebook pages…
        the Anderson anchored off Two Harbors either due to ice, wind, or possibly to wait for the Two Harbors dock to clear since she was originally scheduled to load there. the Anderson loaded ore at CN (in Duluth) on New Year’s Day.

        Reply
  13. paul christmann says:
    January 1, 2014 at 7:49 pm

    i became fascinated with LAKERS with the song WERCK OF THE EDMUND FITZGERALD. in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s my friend and i were big race fans and would go to Detroit and Toronto a lot and we would visit the maritime museum’s . one time when we were on Montreal on the water front, there was a Laker there named the Comedoc (sp) . i went over to where she was docked and a car pulled up and the gentleman got out and asked if i would like to go onboard, i said yes and he said you have to ask the ships master. so i did and the next day i got such an awesome tour of the whole ship top side to inside the holds engine room …. it was so cool, better than touring a museum ship .

    Reply
  14. John Bronson Jr says:
    December 11, 2013 at 7:52 am

    I do believe the Arthur M. Anderson comes into Sturgeon Bay, WI for maintenance and repairs at Bay Shipbuilding Company during the winter…..I have some pictures from a couple years ago when I visited……I have family up there and its not uncommon to see the big freighters there…..My Great Uncle was Russel G Haskell, and went down on the Edmund Fitzgerald…..I will share my pictures if anyone wants them…..
    http://bayshipbuildingcompany.com/

    Reply
  15. Alice Kane says:
    August 20, 2013 at 8:13 am

    I am fascinated by the big lake freighters. The Anderson is my favorite, probably because of her history with the Big Fitz. I have just started enjoying tracking her movements through these deadly Great Lakes of ours. I am currently reading “Great Lakes Shipwrecks & Survivals” by William Ratigan. I have the Edmund Fitzgerald edition. In all my years of growing up in Chicago I never knew of the dangers of the Lakes! I see them through new eyes now. I also watch many videos about the Fitzgerald, the Arthur M. Anderson and the Titanic in YouTube. Very interesting and informative.

    Reply
    • holly jorgenson says:
      August 20, 2013 at 8:22 am

      alice, check out some of the books by “frederick stonehouse”.
      he has several…excellent!

      Reply
      • Alice Kane says:
        December 11, 2013 at 9:04 am

        Hi Holly! Thanks so much. Sorry it took me until now to discover your reply. I checked out Frederick Stonehouse’s book on Amazon and just purchased a copy of “Haunted Lake Michigan” published in October of 2006! I am looking forward to reading it.

        Reply
  16. John Hagerman says:
    July 2, 2013 at 9:54 pm

    Watched the Arthur M Anderson take on a load of limestone at Port Calcite in Rogers City, Michigan. Great spot to watch the boats coming and going and can even see product bring loaded.

    Reply
  17. Bill Dent says:
    May 22, 2013 at 11:35 pm

    This afternoon I saw the Arthur Anderson pass in front of my window overlooking Lake Erie and watched it turn north and slowly recede from view as it headed toward the Peele Passage. It had just unloaded crushed limestone at a cement plant in Huron Ohio.

    Reply
    • holly jorgenson says:
      May 23, 2013 at 6:14 am

      thanks for that report, bill. i love hearing eyewitness accounts of what’s happening on areas of the lakes where there are no cameras!

      Reply
  18. Tristin (loves ships) says:
    April 20, 2013 at 8:58 pm

    She was the first ship I ever saw, watched her come into Duluth from the DECC? After that I fell in love with ships.

    Reply
  19. Diane says:
    September 20, 2012 at 4:32 pm

    Just watched the Arthur M. Anderson loading iron ore pellets in Two Harbors, MN. One of our favorite stops on the drive back home after a trip to the BWCA.

    Reply
  20. Tom Privette says:
    June 16, 2012 at 12:17 pm

    Could you please let me know where I could receive the article and pics on the Arthur Anderson. I have a model of the ship and this would really enhance my gift from my boys. Thank You!

    Reply
  21. Mark says:
    April 26, 2012 at 8:15 am

    Yes, the Anderson was in Sturgeon Bay for the winter. I saw her in March of 2012.

    Reply
  22. Rick says:
    January 17, 2012 at 2:35 pm

    OK i will try that thanks for your help

    Reply
  23. holly says:
    January 17, 2012 at 2:06 pm

    another idea, rick: I would just tell him to take roads closest to the water, thats how i found the spots i took photos, also walked on the ice.

    Reply
  24. Rick says:
    January 16, 2012 at 8:38 pm

    That would be cool holly but ricks feet dont leave the ground haha

    Reply
  25. holly says:
    January 16, 2012 at 8:32 pm

    and another: the comment on boatnerd regional said it was on the face dock, so it’s parallel to the street, but now the Callaway is rafted alongside, I think. So it may be hard to see much of it.

    rick, perhaps you could rent a helicopter and do a fly over!

    Reply
  26. Rick says:
    January 16, 2012 at 8:31 pm

    Ok thanks

    Reply
  27. holly says:
    January 16, 2012 at 8:27 pm

    i got this: It all depends where she lays up at Sturgeon Bay and if another vessel gets rafted to her.

    then, this on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10150476147021875&set=o.148997171874712&type=1&theater

    Reply
  28. Rick says:
    January 16, 2012 at 8:21 pm

    Rockford,il

    Reply
  29. holly says:
    January 16, 2012 at 8:08 pm

    rick, i’m not familiar with the area, but will see what i can find out for you. where are you?

    Reply
  30. Rick says:
    January 16, 2012 at 7:54 pm

    Ok thanks Holly, would i be able to see it if i went there, this stuff is all new to me thanks

    Reply
  31. holly says:
    January 16, 2012 at 5:04 pm

    rick, i believe she is in sturgeon bay, at the shipyards there.

    Reply
  32. Rick says:
    January 16, 2012 at 2:31 pm

    Does any one know where the anderson docks for the winter would love to see it

    Reply
  33. Dan says:
    January 13, 2012 at 9:30 pm

    My favorite picture of my dad and me was taken on the deck of the Arthur Anderson in February of 1962 at Jones Island harbor in Milwaukee, WI. I was only 3 years old. What a ship!

    Reply
  34. Tristin (loves ships) says:
    January 1, 2012 at 12:51 pm

    That’s too bad.

    Reply
  35. Duane says:
    December 1, 2011 at 11:49 am

    He passed in 1993

    Reply
  36. Denny Magnusson says:
    November 29, 2011 at 12:53 am

    Is

    captain Bernie Cooper of the Arthur Anderson still living? If so where City or state

    Reply
  37. John Kessey says:
    November 26, 2011 at 2:10 pm

    yes she is a good ship the last ship to see the fitz if she could talk shed
    have a lot to say

    Reply
  38. holly says:
    September 10, 2011 at 7:50 pm

    donna, she is a beauty, isn’t she…and such history!

    Reply
  39. Donna says:
    September 10, 2011 at 7:42 pm

    Just watched that classy ship enter through the Duluth Ship Canal. I love seeing the lakers; there is something so noble about them compared to the salties. Maybe because I was born and raised on Park Point I might just be a little prejudiced.

    Reply
  40. Dean says:
    September 8, 2011 at 5:52 pm

    I can remember when this one was considered one of the larger boats. Winter lay-up Duluth seemed like it had the entire US Steel fleet.

    Reply
  41. Anne O says:
    July 6, 2011 at 5:27 am

    Just watched the Anderson enter Duluth Harbor. A piece of history passing before us. Safe passage!

    Reply
  42. Jon Anderson says:
    June 22, 2011 at 3:18 pm

    Great boat with a great history I believe Bernie Cooper’s theory on the sinking of the Fitz makes sense.

    Reply
  43. Jack Masterson says:
    April 27, 2011 at 5:02 pm

    Sail On good ship Anderson.

    Reply

