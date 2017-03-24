The Arthur M. Anderson was built by the American Ship Building Company in 1952 at Lorain. She is one of eight AAA class boats built in the early 50’s and one of three built for the Pittsburgh Steamship Company. The other two were the Philip R. Clarke and the Cason J. Callaway. The Anderson is 767 feet long with 23 hatches opening into 5 cargo holds. She was lengthened by 120 feet at Fraser Shipyards in Superior in 1975. A 250-foot self-unloading boom was installed in 1982, making her capable of discharging cargo at a rate of 6,700 tons per hour without using equipment from the shore. A bow thruster was installed in 1966, and a stern thruster in 1989. She has a 7,700 hp steam turbine engine.She was named for Arthur M. Anderson, a director of U.S. Steel in 1952 and vice-chairman of the J.P. Morgan Company. Mr. Anderson died in 1966. Picture above taken Tuesday, June 29, 2010

Captain Bernie Cooper successfully led her through the storm that sunk the Edmund Fitzgerald near Whitefish Bay in Lake Superior in November, 1975. The Anderson was the last vessel to have contact with the Fitzgerald.

Since 1995 through 2010, she has averaged about 11 trips to the Twin Ports each year. Lately, she has carried limestone into the port and loaded iron ore pellets, either here or in Two Harbors, for her return trip to the lower lakes, usually to ports on Lake Erie. In the shipping season for 2012-13, the Anderson made 20 visits to the port of Duluth-Superior.

2013

Above, the Anderson leads a parade of boats toward the Lift Bridge on April 13th, 2013. A powerful East Wind with gusts up to 47 mph came in the day before, bringing most of the ice left in Lake Superior into the Duluth harbor with it. For more on this, check out this post .

Above, on June 8th, she moved down the Duluth harbor, on her way to the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge (below).

Below, tied tying up at Calumet Fuel on December 9, 2013

2012

Arriving Duluth on June 8, 2012











2010

Arriving Duluth on June 29, 2010

2009

Above, she arrives Duluth on Friday, November 6, 2009

2008

Above she arrived Duluth on December 23, 2008; below, she departed the next day.

2005

Above and below taken on February 21, 2005 while she is getting a new paint job at the Fraser Shipyards dry dock.

Picture above taken Sunday, September 18, 2005

2003

Picture above taken April 5, 2003, breaking through ice in the Duluth harbor; below, she enters the harbor 3 months later; no ice.

2002

Departing Duluth on May 5, 2002

1998

Arriving Duluth in April, 1998

1996