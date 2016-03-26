Lake Superior

Lake Guardian

Lake Superior-tug was built in 1943, is 248 feet long and flies a U.S. flag

 Lee A. Tregurtha
lakesuperiortug270427-2-021
Picture above taken Friday, April 27, 2007
lakesuperior250417-1-157
Picture above taken Sunday, April 17, 2005

  1. Brian R. McCaughrin says:
    March 26, 2016 at 9:12 pm

    Who owns this tug now that it is no longer a museum?

  2. Tristin (loves ships) says:
    April 28, 2013 at 7:52 pm

    Does she still run?

    • Brian R. McCaughrin says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:52 pm

      Merry Christmas & Blessed 2017 New Year To Everyone
      Hi Tristan:
      The former Corp of Engineer Tug, “LAKE SUPERIOR”, Is privately owned now…
      Tied back up in Superior, Wis..After her buy she made some runs on Lake Superior.
      I, love to see some pictures of her.

