Lake Superior-tug was built in 1943, is 248 feet long and flies a U.S. flag
|Picture above taken Friday, April 27, 2007
|Picture above taken Sunday, April 17, 2005
Comments
Who owns this tug now that it is no longer a museum?
Does she still run?
Merry Christmas & Blessed 2017 New Year To Everyone
Hi Tristan:
The former Corp of Engineer Tug, “LAKE SUPERIOR”, Is privately owned now…
Tied back up in Superior, Wis..After her buy she made some runs on Lake Superior.
I, love to see some pictures of her.