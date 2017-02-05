|
Gordon C. Leitch was built in 1968, is 730 feet long and flies the Canadian flag
|Previous names:
Ralph Misener: 1968-1994
Gordon C. Leitch (2): 1994-2012
|The Gordon C. Leitch was laid up in 2011 and sold for scrap in early 2012. She was towed to the scrapyard in Aliaga, Turkey in August-September, 2012.
|The Gordon C. Leitch was built as the Ralph Misener in 1968 by Canadian Vickers Shipyards at Montreal, Quebec. She is owned and operated by Upper Lakes Group, a Canadian company that sends many ships to Duluth. The Leitch is 730 feet long with five hatches that open into five cargo holds below deck. She has a maximum carrying capacity of 28,975 tons. Picture above taken Saturday, September 19, 2009: She is departing Duluth with grain loaded at the CHS 2 terminal in Superior
|Picture above taken Wednesday, August 5, 2009
|Picture above taken Wednesday, November 6, 2002
