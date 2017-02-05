The Gordon C. Leitch was built as the Ralph Misener in 1968 by Canadian Vickers Shipyards at Montreal, Quebec. She is owned and operated by Upper Lakes Group, a Canadian company that sends many ships to Duluth. The Leitch is 730 feet long with five hatches that open into five cargo holds below deck. She has a maximum carrying capacity of 28,975 tons. Picture above taken Saturday, September 19, 2009: She is departing Duluth with grain loaded at the CHS 2 terminal in Superior