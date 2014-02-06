American Spirit

American Mariner

American Spirit was built in 1978, is 1004 feet long and flies a U.S. flag

 American Valor
Previous names:
George A. Stinson: 1978-2004
American Spirit: 2004-

20131106-0107
The American Spirit came in to Duluth on November 6, 2013 (above) to load iron ore pellets at the CN dock in West Duluth. It was her 7th trip to the Twin Ports in the 2013 season; she made 8 trips last year.
American Spirit arrives DuluthThe American Spirit is the former George A. Stinson, originally built for the National Steel Corporation in 1978 and named in honor of the former Chairman of the Board of the National Steel Company. After National Steel went bankrupt early in 2003, the Stinson came to Duluth in May and stayed here until November 11th. Picture taken Monday, May 26, 2008.
She worked the rest of the year on a charter to Great Lakes Fleet. Over the winter, her owner, American Steamship, renamed her American Spirit. As the Stinson, she almost exclusively loaded taconite at the Burlington Northern Dock in Superior. As the American Spirit, she has branched out. In 2008, she loaded iron ore pellets at both the CN Dock in West Duluth and the BNSF Dock in Superior.
2014
20140102-0626
Above, she arrived Duluth for winter layup at the Port Terminal on January 2, 2014
20140409-090
Above and just below. After departing Duluth for Two Harbors on April 7, 2014, she returned to Duluth on April 9 to wait for a convoy to join for the trip across a very icy Lake Superior.
20140409-094
20140415-153
Above and below, she left Duluth to join the convoy on April 15, 2014.
20140415-174
2013
20130313_7813
Above, she sits at her winter layup spot in Superior, on March 13, 2013
2012
20120107_0189
Above and below, arriving on January 7, 2012.
20120107_0214
2008
2008Apr01_8475
Picture above taken April 1, 2008
2007
270314-2-057
Above, she sits at her winter layup at the Port Terminal on March 14, 2007.
2006
261015-1-016
Picture above and below taken Sunday, October 15, 2006
261015-1-034
2004
240409-2--111
I take pride in my photography. But it is a pride that is easily shaken. I have a good  camera, a good printer, and some nice software on my computer. I print out very  nice looking 11×17 photo quality pictures.  Some of them are hanging in art galleries.

Using those tools, I put together a nice collage of the George A. Stinson and took it  over to the boat in late November, 2003 (above, arriving earlier in the day).  I showed  it to the mate on deck and he exclaimed:  “great placemats.”

I said, “No, great art, and it costs $35.”
I went down to the galley and sat down next to the wife of the first mate. She said,  “Great placemats.”
I said, “No, great art, and it only costs $35.”
Then the cook came into the room and said, “Placemats.”
I said, “Yes, how many do you want”
He said, “Fourteen”
I said, “OK”
240404-1--039
So now I was in the placemat business.  Several weeks later, when the Stinson was over at the Burlington Northern dock loading taconite, I delivered the placemats.
Late in the month (of December),  after collecting my money for the George A.  Stinson placemats, I heard a rumor that the  George A. Stinson would be renamed the  American Spirit. The renaming occurs because the American Steamship Company now owns the Stinson outright.
240404-1--056
My placemats were quickly out dated. I visited the boat on April 4, 2004 while she was loading iron ore pellets at the BN in Superior. It was her first trip here with her new name. I wanted to see if my placemats had survived. And I wanted to check any changes in the boat since the name was changed. (above)
240404-1--067
Above, terminal is about ready to drop their hardware (above) and fill the boat’s cargo holds.
240404-1--071
240404-1--078
Picture below taken Wednesday, September 29, 2004: The American Spirit on Lake Superior, coming toward Duluth
240929-1--173PROD
2003
231110-1-110
Above, close to the Port Terminal dock on November 10, 2003.
231119-1-083
I visited the Stinson while she was loading iron ore pellets on November 19, 2003 at the CN dock in West Duluth (above)
231119-1-016
231119-1-031
231203-3--016
231119-1-069
Later that day, she left Duluth with iron ore pellets, just as the sun was going down.
231119-2-035
Christmas tree on December 22, 2003
231222-1--001
2002
221120-132
Picture above and below taken Wednesday, November 20, 2002: moving under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge.
221120-176PROD
220731-236
Picture above taken Wednesday, July 31, 2002: entering the Duluth harbor
220731-209
Picture above taken Wednesday, July 31, 2002
2001
210701-121
Picture above taken Sunday, July 1, 2001: entering the Duluth harbor
210907-119
Looking out from the passenger quarters while she was loading iron ore pellets at the BN.
210907-141
Took the picture below from the Canadian Prospector.
211126-100
1998
georgestinsonapril1998
Above, Stinson comes in in April, 1998; below, she turns into the harbor in June, 1998
georgestinsonjune1998
1997
Above and below, she turns into the harbor in August, 1997georgestinsonaugust1997
georgestinsonaugust1997-2

