The Edward L. Ryerson has been in long-term layup in Superior, WI since 2009.

Many believe the Edward L. Ryerson is the prettiest boat on the Great Lakes. She was laid up in 1998 and many thought she would never sail again but increased need for taconite gave new life to the boat. She made her first appearance in the Twin Ports since 1998 on August 9th, 2006. She came to the Twin Ports 20 more times that season. In each case, she loaded iron ore pellets at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe dock in Superior.

2009

Above the Edward L. Ryerson came in for layup at Fraser Shipyard on May 18, 2009, reflecting a bad economy especially within the steel industry. She has remained in layup in port ever since (January 26, 2016).

A month earlier, she was here on April 20, 2009 to load iron ore pellets at the BN. Below, in the Duluth harbor departing two days later after loading blast furnace trip at the Hallet #5 dock in West Duluth. She took the cargo to Hamilton, Ontario.

2008

Above, she made an unexpected stop in the Twin Ports on April 5, 2008 to get some minor repairs at Fraser Shipyards in Superior.







Above and below, the Ryerson is coming into port on November 3, 2008 for an early winter layup, a sign of a poor economy, and in this case, a sign of trouble in the steel industry since the Ryerson carries iron ore. She had an extended layup between 1998 and 2006.

2007

Above and below, she arrived Duluth on July 1, 2007 to load iron ore pellets. It was her 11th trip that season. She used the Superior entry on the first 10 trips.

Below, she made a quick return 3 days later needing some repairs.

2006

Above, she came in using the Superior entry on August 27, 2006. Below she moves into the Burlington Northern Santa Fe dock to load iron ore pellets.

Below, I visited her after she had docked.

Before September 3, 2006, the Edward L. Ryerson had not come through the Duluth piers since May 17th, 1998. She was on its way to the Burlington Northern Taconite Facility in Superior when Captain Eric Treece (right) realized he would have to wait for the CSL Tadoussac to clear the berth. He diverted to the Duluth entry, much to the delight of 100’s of boat watchers at the ship canal (below).

Below, on November 11, 2006, she was back again.

1998

A closer look while she is in extended layup

Above on February 22, 2008; below on November 2, 2012

Below, March 13, 2013 at Fraser