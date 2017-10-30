About Duluth Shipping News

Or check the Tags menu running down the right side of the page. Hover your mouse over a name to find how many pages on the site have mentioned that vessel. For example, hover mouse over American Century and you will see (as of September, 2016) 43 pages. Click on the button and you go to a page that lists those 43 posts regarding that boat. Move down the page and click on any entry to see the whole post. Or look under Archives, running down the left side of the page. Click on any month from the current month and going back to April 1998 to see all the pages I posted during that month.

From March, 2004 through July, 2009, I wrote a daily column for the Duluth News Tribune, containing the vessel activity for the day and a picture and a paragraph or two. It appeared on the second page of the paper every day during the shipping season. Copies of those pictures and articles can be found on www.duluthshippingnews.com here: duluthshippingnews.com/category/journal-2004/

For many years, I have maintained a live video feed from my office next to the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge. You can click on the Web Cam link at the top of the web page or go to: www.duluthshippingnews.com/dsntv