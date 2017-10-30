About Duluth Shipping News

|Later, I began publishing the paper every day of the summer and in 2008, I added color (upper right). In 2016, after 20 years, I discontinued the summer daily.
|In 1997, I added an online listing of ship arrivals and departures to the web page (left). That is now maintained in cooperation with the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center and can be seen at: www.duluthboats.com/
This site provides ship arrival and departure times for the next week or so, always unofficial and subject to change. The Maritime Museum staff and I update the site many times a day. Clicking on a ship name will take you to a web page devoted to that ship. There are over 500 individual ship pages that can also be found by clicking the Vessel Pages button in the menu at the top of www.duluthshippingnews.com
There are over 5,000 pages on the Duluth Shipping News web site. You can locate pages 3 ways. Check the menu at the top of the page. Click Vessel Pages for example and choose between US, Canadian and Foreign flagged to find almost all the vessels that have visited the port since 1996.
|Or check the Tags menu running down the right side of the page. Hover your mouse over a name to find how many pages on the site have mentioned that vessel. For example, hover mouse over American Century and you will see (as of September, 2016) 43 pages. Click on the button and you go to a page that lists those 43 posts regarding that boat. Move down the page and click on any entry to see the whole post.
Or look under Archives, running down the left side of the page. Click on any month from the current month and going back to April 1998 to see all the pages I posted during that month.
Comments
I was looking at the shipping schedule and notice that some ships come into Duluth and some into Superior. This being my first trip to the Duluth area, where would I go to watch the ships also come in to Superior. I have googled it with little success.
Have you eliminated the canal cam? I can’t find it on the website anymore. It was my favorite thing about Duluth shipping news.
dan, right at the top of the page where it says “Bridge Web Cam”…that is the link to the Duluth Shipping News camera.
Good Morning when it says that a ship is to come in at 8:00 is that am or pm I am looking for the ships that come in on Tuesday the 18th of July of 2017 and when it says arriving at 00:05 what time is that
sharyl, the times are on the 24 hour clock…8:00 is 8 am…8 pm would be 20:00.
00:05 is right about midnight. hope that helps.
Cool site, thanks! I’ve been meaning to check about a boat that I don’t see listed here. It was Memorial Day weekend, last year 2016, and a long flat grey barge-looking boat came in. I was curious if it was military or what. Might you have any info on that? Thanks!
Rob, perhaps it was this boat? click on the “bold” Vlieborg in the text for more info, and as always, click on the pictures for enhanced version.
http://duluthshippingnews.com/tag/vlieborg/
AweSome Site ! , Thank You for all the Hard work you do on the site . Jeff
Do you sell any DVD’s of shipping seasons? We have one from the 2003 shipping season.