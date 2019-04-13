Maria G will be the 1st salt water ship of the season.

The Maria G should arrive this weekend as the first salt water ship of the 2019 shipping season. She was built as the Gadwell in 2007. Her name was changed in 2017 to Maria G. As the Gadwell, she was the first salt water ship to arrive for the 2008 Duluth shipping season (above).

The year before, she arrived Duluth on June 12, at the end of her maiden voyage. She loaded beet pulp pellets that she took to Europe (left). There it is used for animal feed.

She will probably arrive late Saturday and drop anchor off the Duluth piers until Sunday evening or Monday morning when she will come under the Lift Bridge and dock at Riverland Ag/Duluth Storage on Rice’s Point.

She discharged steel in Oshawa before coming to Duluth to load approximately 21,000 metric tons of spring wheat she will take to Italy.

Below, she arrived Duluth on August 9 , 2007, to load grain.