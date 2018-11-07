Davis Helberg as I knew him

Davis Helberg was a good friend to all who knew him, a wonderful source to those of us always looking for information, and an inspiring leader for the Port of Duluth Superior. He died on October 10, 2018. He was a wonderful help and information source for me. I started publishing the Duluth Shipping News in the spring of 1997; I knew little about shipping in general or shipping in Duluth in particular. I was undeterred by that lack of knowledge then or now. I meant the DSN to be for tourists and visitors, and I wrote to answer the questions that visitors here asked; the same questions I asked when I first arrived. One day in the spring of 1997, I went to the Port Authority to talk with Lisa, the Public Relations manager. While I was waiting, a man came into the reception area and asked if I was the author of this. He was holding a copy of the Duluth Shipping News. I said yes. He introduced himself, Davis Helberg. I think at that time I had heard of him but had never met him. I was scared. Had I done something wrong, did I need a license to print the paper? He responded something like this: ‘This is a great contribution to the local shipping scene.’ He complimented me and offered his help anytime. I will never forget that moment; the big guy found me and told me I was doing a good job. I floated out of the office. In the spring of the following year, I got a call from the Port Authority inviting me to go on board the first salty that arrived in Duluth after the long winter. There were a lot of people there and shortly, Davis called us all to attention. First, he introduced folks in the room. It never occurred to me that he would introduce me but he did, as the publisher of the Duluth Shipping News. He then said some nice words about me. Wow. Davis had now introduced me to the shipping community and other local dignitaries. That was a big moment for me, but that was one of the best things Davis did; bind people together, introduce them to each other, explain the business of the port to the larger community. Below I share some moments watching Davis doing his thing.