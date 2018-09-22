Irvin heads south for her winter vacation in Superior

|Some of us are too old to stay up all night waiting to take a picture of a boat we all could have taken any day for the last 32 years. Happily, Steve Sola is not so old; he took this picture of the William A. Irvin as she was eased out of her long time neighborhood early this morning (Saturday, September 22, 2018). She is slowly moving through the Minnesota Slip Bridge on her way to the Fraser Shipyards in Superior. There she will get some maintenance and a new paint job while her home base will be cleaned up for her return next Spring. Below, the Irvin is seen discharging coal (I think) at an unknown dock on an unknown date. Any help in identifying those unknowns is welcomed. (See link above for more information about her.)
