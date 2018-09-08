Loading coal and running a race on Friday night

The road was a little too close to the edge of the cliff, so they built another cliff to hold the new stone wall, allowing them to extend the width of the roadway and walking/running path about 15 feet. Both still provide a wonderful view of Duluth, Superior, both harbors, the Lift Bridge and Lake Superior. Notice the new black top (above), just laid, and the rocks at the the edge forming a new barrier to the new wall. The blacktop goes from the new wall to just over the center line. Below, on June 22, you can see the wall being built and the rocks that will be used to build more wall