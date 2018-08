The Paul R. Tregurtha departed Duluth at 7pm on Friday evening, August 10th after loading coal at Midwest Energy. She will carry 36,000 tons to the Detroit Edison power plant at Monroe, Michigan and then complete her discharge at St. Clair with 32,000 tons there. We expect her back for more coal on August 16. She will again load 68,000 tons to take to the same two destinations, a pattern she follows about weekly through the shipping season.