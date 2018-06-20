Algoma Niagara arrives Duluth with salt

The Algoma Niagara arrived tonight, June 20, 2018, with a cargo of salt she is discharging at North American Salt. She will then depart Duluth for Two Harbors to load iron ore pellets at the CN Dock. This is her first visit to Duluth. She left a Chinese shipyard on September 12, 2017, and arrived two months later, after crossing the Pacific Ocean, coming through the Panama Canal, and up the Atlantic coast to the St. Lawrence Seaway, the eastern end of the Seaway system; Duluth is the western end.