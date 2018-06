The American Spirit was about to go under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge this afternoon, June 17, 2017, but made an abrupt turn to the left. She has been in this position for about 2 hours (4:46 Central Daylight now). Picture above from Great Lakes Aquarium videocam, provided by Dennis O’Hara. Picture below from PierB Resort videocam, also provided by Dennis O’Hara.