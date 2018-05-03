Three vessels in Duluth to get cargo for distant ports

|Above, the American Integrity departed Duluth with a cargo of 68,000 tons coal she loaded at Midwest Energy Resources on April 26, 2018. The coal was brought here by train from coal mines in Wyoming. The American Integrity will take that cargo to the Detroit Edison power plant in St. Clair, Michigan. Below, the Narew departed Duluth on May 1, 2018 with grain she loaded at Duluth Storage, formerly the Cargill elevator.
|On April 30th, the Walter J. McCarthy, Jr. arrived Duluth to load more coal at Midwest Energy.
Leave a Reply