Virginia kicks some of the last ice, we hope

|After several days at anchor, the Virginiaborg arrived by way of the Superior entry at 4:30 pm on April 22 and went to the Peavey dock, now called Gavilon, t0 load beet pulp pellets. Two days later, she left by way of the Duluth entry. This was her 34th visit to the Twin Ports since was built in 2001, perhaps our most frequent salt water vessel in this century.
Not sure why the Kaye E. Barker has been sitting in the harbor most of the afternoon. But I decided to take her picture while she was sitting in front my camera.
