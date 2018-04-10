Paul R getting fixed, should be out soon, cleaner than ever

Interlake Steamship Company’s M/V Paul R. Tregurtha sailed to Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding Company in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., in January (2018) to become the fifth vessel in its fleet – and the largest freighter on the Great Lakes – to be outfitted with freshwater, closed-loop exhaust gas scrubbers.

In the final phase of Interlake’s Emission Reduction Program, the 1,013.5-foot Paul R. Tregurtha will be equipped with the same DuPont Marine Scrubbers from BELCO successfully installed on its fellow fleetmates — the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar in 2015, the M/V James R. Barker and M/V Lee A. Tregurtha in 2016, and on the M/V Mesabi Miner in 2017.

The scrubbers, which work to effectively strip the majority of sulfur and particulate matter from the ship’s stack emissions, are an important component of our continuing efforts to reduce the environmental impact of our fleet.

Below, she enters the Duluth ship canal on June 25, 2015. Almost July and notice the heavy coats and hats; still some shorts from those who valiantly try to ignore Duluth weather.