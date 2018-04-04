Morro Bay to clear ice in Bayfield

|The U.S. Coast Guard announced their Cutter Morro Bay will open the waters between Bayfield and Madeline Island, Wisconsin on Saturday morning.
At the request of local officials, she will conduct the break out of Chequamegon Bay. The ice road linking the mainland to the island is no longer serviceable which renders this action necessary. The Coast Guard reminded all recreational ice users to plan their activity carefully, use caution on the ice, and stay away from the designated break out area.
|The Morro Bay has been here several times in recent years. Above, she is docked at the DECC in March, 2003. For more articles on the Morro Bay in Duluth, click here.
Leave a Reply