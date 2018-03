The US Coast Guard cutter Alder left her dock this morning at 9 am and departed by way of the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge shortly after. She returned to port, again using the Duluth entry about an hour later. Note: 3pm in afternoon of March 6, 2018; they successfully tested their engines that underwent maintenance but the wind was too high to go out to open water and return. Out for ice breaking later this week or early next week.