Alder out for a February test drive

|Note: Friday afternoon: the test today was not successful.
|The Alder departed her dock this morning, (February 2, 2018) at 9 am.
|From Sault Vessel Traffic Service:
The ship recently underwent repairs to both main diesel engines and now must test them. The cutter will travel the Superior Front Channel and then enter Lake Superior through the Superior Entrance Channel. After several hours of testing in open water, the ship will return to homeport, retracing the path previously travelled. Every precaution will be taken to minimize incidental ice breaking outside the established shipping channels.
|They used the Buoy Crane on their deck to open up the ice around the ship just before departing, swinging it from side to side.
