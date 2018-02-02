Main navigation

Alder out for a February test drive

Note: Friday afternoon: the test today was not successful.
2018-0202-4444
The Alder departed her dock this morning, (February 2, 2018) at 9 am.
2018-0202-4439
From Sault Vessel Traffic Service:
The ship recently underwent repairs to both main diesel engines and now must test them. The cutter will travel the Superior Front Channel and then enter Lake Superior through the Superior Entrance Channel. After several hours of testing in open water, the ship will return to homeport, retracing the path previously travelled. Every precaution will be taken to minimize incidental ice breaking outside the established shipping channels.
2018-0202-4449
They used the Buoy Crane on their deck to open up the ice around the ship just before departing, swinging it from side to side.
2018-0202-4451
2018-0202-4455
2018-0202-4467
2018-0202-4479

