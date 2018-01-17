Gott arrives for layup 2017-18; last traffic for the 2017 season

The Edwin H. Gott arrived Duluth for winter layup on January 17, 2018. She only made one other trip this season to the Twin Ports, on July 27. She made no cargo trips here in 2016 and only 3 in 2015. This year, she usually loaded in Two Harbors, taking iron ore pellets from there to Detroit and  Gary, among other ports. Above, she has just docked at the Port Terminal for layup  (January 17, 2018).
Final Layup list for Duluth/Superior shipping season 2017-18
VESSEL LOCATION ARRIVAL DATE
Erie Trader/Clyde S. Port Berth 1 Thursday, January 11, 2018
Edwin H Gott  Port  Berth 8/9 Wed, January 17, 2018
James R Barker Midwest Energy Tuesday, January 9, 2018
Kaye E Barker Fraser Shipyards Tuesday, January 9, 2018
Lee A Tregurtha Fraser Shipyards Wed, January 10, 2018
Burns Harbor M Sunday, January 14, 2018

