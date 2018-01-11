Alder back from Thunder Bay today

|Alder Commander Charter B. Tschirgi brought his Alder back to Duluth around 4 pm today (January 11, 2018). While I am hiding in a sick bed, I did hear his whistle when he went under the Lift Bridge today and managed to get a screen capture from my web cam (above). He reports the following:
Note: The US Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard cooperate in their ice breaking activities on the Great Lakes. Their cutter Samuel Risley has often come to Duluth to help when we have had serious ice problems.
