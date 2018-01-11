Alder back from Thunder Bay today

Alder Commander Charter B. Tschirgi brought his Alder back to Duluth around 4 pm today (January 11, 2018). While I am hiding in a sick bed, I did hear his whistle when he went under the Lift Bridge today and managed to get a screen capture from my web cam (above). He reports the following: We just returned from helping the Thunder Bay, Whitefish Bay and CSL Assiniboine lay up in Thunder Bay yesterday. We set in a "spring" breakout track from the South Harbor Basin to the open water and have used it to assist a total of six Canadian ship’s lay up. Lake Superior between Duluth and Thunder Bay is free of ice. Thunder Bay has fast ice from outside the breakwalls to the Welcome Islands. It is 10-12 inches think. Note: The US Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard cooperate in their ice breaking activities on the Great Lakes. Their cutter Samuel Risley has often come to Duluth to help when we have had serious ice problems.