American Integrity in, Edgar B. Speer out

|The American Integrity arrived Duluth on January 5, 2018 around 1 pm (above). She is over at the CN loading iron ore pellets. Below, the Edgar B. Speer departed Duluth about an hour later after getting gas at Husky Energy. She is now at the outside anchorage waiting to load iron ore pellets at the BNSF.
|This is the 28th trip the American Integrity has made to the Twin Ports this season. She was here 31 times last season. We see the Speer not so often; this is her 6th trip here this season; she was here 4 times last season.
January 5, 2018
