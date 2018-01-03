There are 8 vessels waiting off the Duluth piers today

There are, I think, 7 boats at anchor off the Duluth piers waiting to go to BNSF in Superior and one, the Algoma Equinox, waiting to go to the CN in Two Harbors. These are pictures I took of those boats around 2 PM Wednesday, January 3, 2018. I am writing this at 4 PM the same afternoon. There will be changes as time goes on. Please let me know if you think I have the wrong names for any of the vessels. Above, the St. Clair is at anchor just off the Duluth Lift Bridge. (The Mesabi Miner is at BN now. She may depart late this afternoon.) (The pictures above and below were taken moving left to right.) (There is a nice article in the Duluth News Tribune this morning providing more details)