The Thunder Bay here with salt on January 2, 2018.

The Thunder Bay arrived in the icy Duluth harbor around noon today (January 2, 2018) with a cargo of salt she will discharge at the Hallett #8 dock. She will then move to Two Harbors to load iron ore pellets. This her 29th trip here this season and the second time she brought a salt cargo to discharge; the previous time was her last trip here on November 29, 2017. She loaded iron ore pellets at the CN Duluth dock twice this season; the rest of her trips here, she loaded iron ore pellets at the BNSF in Superior. Below, I took a picture of the harbor when she arrived. The black dot at the center right is one of the Great Lakes Towing tugs, waiting to see if she needed help getting through the ice.