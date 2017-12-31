St. Clair in, out Duluth, then in Superior, BN and out Superior

After coming in around 7:30 this morning in get gas at Husky , at the Port Terminal, the St. Clair departed Duluth around 11:30 am New Years Eve, 2017. She will wait at anchor for the Burns Harbor to finish at BN, and the Mesabi Miner and the Algoma Discovery. In fact, she will come in sometime next year! (The black dots on the ice, upper left, are ice houses, presumably with fishermen inside, hopefully keeping warm.)