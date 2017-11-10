Two large cargos of coal leaving Duluth

The Paul R. Trugurtha departed Duluth at 2:40 in the afternoon of November 10, 2017. She will take 38,000 tons of coal to Detroit Edison’s power plant at St. Clair and 30,000 tons to their Monroe plant. A little later, the American Integrity arrived to take her place loading coal at Midwest Energy. She will load 68,000 tons for the St. Clair plant.