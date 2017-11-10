|The Paul R. Trugurtha departed Duluth at 2:40 in the afternoon of November 10, 2017. She will take 38,000 tons of coal to Detroit Edison’s power plant at St. Clair and 30,000 tons to their Monroe plant. A little later, the American Integrity arrived to take her place loading coal at Midwest Energy. She will load 68,000 tons for the St. Clair plant.
Two large cargos of coal leaving Duluth
November 10, 2017 by 2 Comments
Thanks Thom. Its funny; no matter what the weather is today, colder than usual so far this November, probably more snow than usual but none of that or anything else predicts what it will be like in January, and perhaps more important; in March and April;
Keep your camera handy
A little frost on the nose reminds us it is November. Nice pix, good note, thanks for sharing, thom