Orsula here for her 2nd visit this year

The Orsula arrived under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge yesterday (September 10, 2017) to load grain at the CHS terminal in Superior. This is her second trip here this season; she was here in June, also loading grain at CHS. On an earlier trip, she loaded wheat, flax and soybeans for Ghent, Belgium. She was built in China in 1996 as the Federal Calumet and became the Orsula in 1998. This is the 19th visit the Orsula has made to the Twin Ports since 1996. She was here once in 2010, once in 2009 and twice in 2008, She is a Croatian ship with a Croatian crew and until recently flew the Croatian flag. She now flies the flag of the Marshall Islands but that is a technicality; she is a still very much a Croatian ship and is owned by Atlantska Plovidb in Dubrovnik, Croatia although she comes here under a charter to Fed Nav in Montreal. I visited the ship in 2010 and learned a lot about Croatia from a crew who were very proud of their city and anxious to share it with me. The owners of the ship are also proud of Dubrovnik; and have a company poster (above left) the crew showed to me with a very beautiful picture of the medieval city of Dubrovnik. Below right is an image I took with Google earth of the entire city. The yellow arrow points to the same image the poster has; the red arrow points to Park Orsula. Either the ship is named for the park, or both are named for another Orsula. (Click any image to see a larger version.)