Roerborg departs with wheat

The Roerborg was built in Germany and launched on July 4, 2014. At 577 feet, she is the longest vessel Wagenborg has ever owned. She has two sister ships, the Reestborg and Reggeborg. All three ships belong to Wagenborg’s R-series and have unique bow shapes (see picture at left) called by Wagenborg, an eco bow. I assume it allows her to cut through ocean waves easier than other bow shapes would. That allows her to have a smaller engine capacity so they can be called Green. The R-series is unique in combining cargo capacity, hold dimensions and fuel consumption. Below, the photo, by Henk Zuur was taken during her launch.