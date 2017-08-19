Alpena here 4th time this season

August 19, 2017 by 3 Comments
2017-0819-3663
The venerable cement carrier Alpena arrived 11:30 this morning (August 19, 2017), only her 4th trip to the Twin Ports this season. She has been here 286 times since I started doing this in 1996. As the Alpena entered the ship canal, you can see the Taagborg at anchor just beyond, waiting to load wheat at CHS in Superior.
Filed Under: Duluth Tagged With: ,

Comments

  1. Dave says:
    August 21, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Last of the “Super” class (albeit now modified) that included Benjamin F. Fairless, Irving S. Olds, Enders M. Voorhees, and others. These were my favorites to watch pass under the bridge.

    Reply
  2. Thom Holden says:
    August 19, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    You just can’t beat the Alpena. Always charming. I got way too busy this morning and missed her arrival. My bad.

    Reply
  3. Rob Koedam Kortgene The Netherlands says:
    August 19, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    She is the most beautiful!

    Reply

Leave a Comment

*