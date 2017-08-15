|Above, the now privately owned and operated Sundew eases past the current US Coast Guard cutter Alder at her dock on Park Point on Monday evening, August 14, 2017.
Below, the tug Clyde S. VanEnkevort was pushing the barge Erie Trader through the Duluth harbor. Formerly the Lakes Contender, they are here to load iron ore pellets at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) dock in Superior.
|Below, the Cason J. Callaway arrived last night with limestone to discharge at the C. Reiss Terminal in West Duluth. After that, she stopped for fuel at the Calumet Fuel dock before departing for Two Harbors to load iron ore pellets.
Nice night for a boat ride
August 15, 2017 by 1 Comment
Comments
The zoom and the angle make Sundew look like a toy boat compared to the relative size of Alder. Cool picture.