Nice night for a boat ride

2017-0814-3624
Above, the now privately owned and operated Sundew eases past the current US Coast Guard cutter Alder at her dock on Park Point on Monday evening, August 14, 2017.

Below, the tug Clyde S. VanEnkevort was pushing the barge Erie Trader through the Duluth harbor. Formerly the Lakes Contender, they are here to load iron ore pellets at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) dock in Superior.
2017-0814-3628
Below, the Cason J. Callaway arrived last night with limestone to discharge at the C. Reiss Terminal in West Duluth. After that, she stopped for fuel at the Calumet Fuel dock before departing for Two Harbors to load iron ore pellets.
2017-0814-3645
  1. Dave says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    The zoom and the angle make Sundew look like a toy boat compared to the relative size of Alder. Cool picture.

