Nice night for a boat ride

Above, the now privately owned and operated Sundew eases past the current US Coast Guard cutter Alder at her dock on Park Point on Monday evening, August 14, 2017. Below, the tug Clyde S. VanEnkevort was pushing the barge Erie Trader through the Duluth harbor. Formerly the Lakes Contender, they are here to load iron ore pellets at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) dock in Superior.