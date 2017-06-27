Prosna back for second time

The Polish operated Prosna arrived Duluth for her second trip yesterday (June 26, 2017) at 8pm, on her way over to CHS 2 to load grain. Built in 2012, like many foreign flagged vessels that come to Duluth, she was named for a river, the Prosna River in Poland. I posted some pictures of that river and a running race that runs through it here when she was here for the first time, on May 11, 2016. Below, she got help from the tug Kentucky last night as she made her way over to CHS 2.