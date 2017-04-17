One name on top of another

The Riga pulled into port this morning (April 17, 2017) and is now loading wheat at Riverland Ag. Above, she slowly moved into the slip at Riverland Ag after coming under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge. I was a little confused about the ship when her arrival was first announced. Someone told me she was formerly called Flinter Aland. I knew well a ship from Holland called Flinterland from prior trips here so i was a bit puzzled. This ship was launched as the Flinter Aland in 2011 by a company also called Flinter Aland. That company declared bankruptcy in Holland in December, 2016, hence the new name from a company that bought her sometime before or after the bankruptcy. Look closely behind the name Riga on her stern and you will notice her prior name, Flinter Aland, has been painted over and her new name added on top. Click the pic below to see a larger version and check out other pictures i took of the ship this morning on her ship page.