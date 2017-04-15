3 lighthouses, one 1,000 footer, one aerial bridge and

… royalty at anchor off the Duluth piers. The Royal Wagenborg company in The Netherlands usually adds a –borg at the end of their ships’ name, but not the Beatrix, a ship they launched in 2009 with the help of their Queen Beatrix. Queens stand alone; you do not rename your Monarch. The ship was christened by HM Queen Beatrix herself. Despite the fact the the Queen abdicated her crown in 2013, her ship still proudly sails the world’s oceans. And she makes due with a golden carriage. Oh yes, her namesake is at anchor off the Duluth piers. And oh yes, that is the Paul R. Tregurtha coming under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge this morning (April 15, 2017) at noon.